LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
The company had to recall some 285,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in China in June 2021 over another software glitch that affected their cruise-control and...
2021-11-02T10:21+0000
2021-11-02T11:01+0000
us
computer glitch
tesla
Tesla has recalled some 11,704 vehicles of the models S, 3, X and Y after a certain version of their firmware was found to contain a glitch that could cause unexpected automatic emergency braking.In the filing for the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company says that activation of the system during driving creates the risk of rear-end collision. However, Tesla stressed that it is unaware of any such accidents taking place so far.The company's shares, which have been setting new highs practically every day over the past week, dipped by 1.57% as of 10:35 GMT on the St. Petersburg Exchange on the news of the recall.The faulty software was distributed via over-the-air updates and led to a communications disconnect between the two onboard chips, which led to glitches in the video neural networks system that, in turn, resulted in the false activations of the automatic emergency braking. Tesla said that a warning sign and a chime notify the user about the false activation of the system.The software error affected only a limited amount of cars that were in the Full-Self Driving Beta programme. Tesla recalled the update soon after receiving complaints, de-activated the automatic emergency braking on affected cars remotely, and rolled back the firmware to the previous stable version where possible. The company said it also developed a fixed version of the affected firmware and would be distributing it among the eligible vehicles over-the-air.This is not the first time Tesla has initiated a recall this year. In June 2021, the company recalled some 285,000 vehicles from the Chinese market, where it faces fierce competition from local automotive companies also developing electric cars. The move was triggered by a software glitch that could lead to an unexpected acceleration when cruise-control was engaged.
2021
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
us, computer glitch, tesla

Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking

10:21 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 02.11.2021)
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, 2020 Model Y electric sports-utility vehicles sit in the parking lot of a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo. Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its U.S. assembly plant to post a $104 million net profit for the second quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, 2020 Model Y electric sports-utility vehicles sit in the parking lot of a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo. Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its U.S. assembly plant to post a $104 million net profit for the second quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / David Zalubowski
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materials
The company had to recall some 285,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in China in June 2021 over another software glitch that affected their cruise-control and could lead to the unexpected acceleration of a vehicle.
Tesla has recalled some 11,704 vehicles of the models S, 3, X and Y after a certain version of their firmware was found to contain a glitch that could cause unexpected automatic emergency braking.
In the filing for the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company says that activation of the system during driving creates the risk of rear-end collision. However, Tesla stressed that it is unaware of any such accidents taking place so far.
The company's shares, which have been setting new highs practically every day over the past week, dipped by 1.57% as of 10:35 GMT on the St. Petersburg Exchange on the news of the recall.
The faulty software was distributed via over-the-air updates and led to a communications disconnect between the two onboard chips, which led to glitches in the video neural networks system that, in turn, resulted in the false activations of the automatic emergency braking. Tesla said that a warning sign and a chime notify the user about the false activation of the system.
The software error affected only a limited amount of cars that were in the Full-Self Driving Beta programme. Tesla recalled the update soon after receiving complaints, de-activated the automatic emergency braking on affected cars remotely, and rolled back the firmware to the previous stable version where possible. The company said it also developed a fixed version of the affected firmware and would be distributing it among the eligible vehicles over-the-air.
California Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
11 October, 12:43 GMT
California Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
11 October, 12:43 GMT
This is not the first time Tesla has initiated a recall this year. In June 2021, the company recalled some 285,000 vehicles from the Chinese market, where it faces fierce competition from local automotive companies also developing electric cars. The move was triggered by a software glitch that could lead to an unexpected acceleration when cruise-control was engaged.
