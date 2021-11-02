https://sputniknews.com/20211102/tesla-recalls-12000-cars-in-us-over-software-error-that-caused-automatic-emergency-braking-1090412865.html

Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking

Tesla has recalled some 11,704 vehicles of the models S, 3, X and Y after a certain version of their firmware was found to contain a glitch that could cause unexpected automatic emergency braking.In the filing for the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company says that activation of the system during driving creates the risk of rear-end collision. However, Tesla stressed that it is unaware of any such accidents taking place so far.The company's shares, which have been setting new highs practically every day over the past week, dipped by 1.57% as of 10:35 GMT on the St. Petersburg Exchange on the news of the recall.The faulty software was distributed via over-the-air updates and led to a communications disconnect between the two onboard chips, which led to glitches in the video neural networks system that, in turn, resulted in the false activations of the automatic emergency braking. Tesla said that a warning sign and a chime notify the user about the false activation of the system.The software error affected only a limited amount of cars that were in the Full-Self Driving Beta programme. Tesla recalled the update soon after receiving complaints, de-activated the automatic emergency braking on affected cars remotely, and rolled back the firmware to the previous stable version where possible. The company said it also developed a fixed version of the affected firmware and would be distributing it among the eligible vehicles over-the-air.This is not the first time Tesla has initiated a recall this year. In June 2021, the company recalled some 285,000 vehicles from the Chinese market, where it faces fierce competition from local automotive companies also developing electric cars. The move was triggered by a software glitch that could lead to an unexpected acceleration when cruise-control was engaged.

