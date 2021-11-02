Registration was successful!
Ten UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR
Ten UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
central african republic
africa
central african republic
central african republic, africa

Ten UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR

11:34 GMT 02.11.2021
© AP PhotoFrench peacekeeping soldiers patrol the city of Bangui, Central African Republic (File)
French peacekeeping soldiers patrol the city of Bangui, Central African Republic (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by the CAR presidential guard, the mission said on Tuesday.

"Ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers from the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit of MINUSCA were wounded by shots by the presidential guard in the afternoon of Monday, November 1, in Bangui. Two of them sustained heavy injuries", MINUSCA said in a statement.

The presidential guard made no prior warning, MINUSCA emphasiыed.

"In an attempt to leave the area, located just about 120 meters [39 feet] from the presidential residence, the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit bus struck a woman who was killed. A MINUSCA delegation... offered condolences to the victim's family... MINUSCA strongly condemns what appears to be a deliberate and unjustified attack", the statement read.

