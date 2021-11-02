Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-bans-use-of-foreign-currency-amid-economic-woes-in-afghanistan-1090423481.html
Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan
Afghanistan, which had long relied on foreign aid, was cut off from it soon after the Taliban* seized power in the middle of August, due to the movement being... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T17:20+0000
2021-11-02T17:25+0000
afghanistan
The use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan will be banned as a response to the country's current economic troubles, a Taliban* spokesman has announced."The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade", the Taliban announced.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
americans took all the poppy money for 20 years AND DRUGS DESTROY PEOPLE. Thus they are known as bestial forces supporting EVERY kind of ill on ppl. I thought the americans had won the war because very poor came into it they needed money , russia went silent they then went to china an a person came back and said ''america should pay'' -they should not have stolen all their money but they are bestial so they would. I thought china and russia should have helped? otherwise taliban sent straight back into enemy hands
america seemed to pay but then reported that price of drugs going up because america had paid up. in other words THEY SAID CARRY ON GROWING AND YOU WILL GET PAID TO DESTROY THE WORLD WITH DRUGS
afghanistan
asia & pacific, afghanistan

Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan

17:20 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 17:25 GMT 02.11.2021)
Afghanistan, which had long relied on foreign aid, was cut off from it soon after the Taliban* seized power in the middle of August, due to the movement being considered a terrorist organisation in most countries.
The use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan will be banned as a response to the country's current economic troubles, a Taliban* spokesman has announced.
"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade", the Taliban announced.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
