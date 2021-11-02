https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-bans-use-of-foreign-currency-amid-economic-woes-in-afghanistan-1090423481.html

Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, which had long relied on foreign aid, was cut off from it soon after the Taliban* seized power in the middle of August, due to the movement being...

The use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan will be banned as a response to the country's current economic troubles, a Taliban* spokesman has announced."The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade", the Taliban announced.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

