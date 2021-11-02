Registration was successful!
Six Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video
2021-11-02T04:35+0000
2021-11-02T05:03+0000
africa
nigeria
At least six people died after a 25-storey building collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Tuesday, Vanguard has reported. The said building was under construction, and at least 50 people were inside when it collapsed, the report suggested.The building came down at around 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) in the district of Ikoyi. Several photos and videos purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.Local media also suggested that the owner of the collapsed building was only granted approval to construct 15 floors.
africa, nigeria

04:35 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 02.11.2021)
According to the chief of the Nigerian emergency services, a rescue operation was launched following the incident.
At least six people died after a 25-storey building collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Tuesday, Vanguard has reported. The said building was under construction, and at least 50 people were inside when it collapsed, the report suggested.

"We were able to rescue three people. We do not know how many remain under the rubble", said Ibrahim Farinloye, a spokesman for the national emergency department. He added that the military was involved in the operation, because it "goes beyond the capabilities of civilian agencies".

The building came down at around 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) in the district of Ikoyi. Several photos and videos purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.
Local media also suggested that the owner of the collapsed building was only granted approval to construct 15 floors.
