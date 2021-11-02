Six Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video
04:35 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 02.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Jossy OlaAn ambulance and security cars in Maiduguri, Nigeria
© AP Photo / Jossy Ola
According to the chief of the Nigerian emergency services, a rescue operation was launched following the incident.
At least six people died after a 25-storey building collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Tuesday, Vanguard has reported. The said building was under construction, and at least 50 people were inside when it collapsed, the report suggested.
"We were able to rescue three people. We do not know how many remain under the rubble", said Ibrahim Farinloye, a spokesman for the national emergency department. He added that the military was involved in the operation, because it "goes beyond the capabilities of civilian agencies".
The building came down at around 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) in the district of Ikoyi. Several photos and videos purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.
At least 4 killed in high-rise building collapse in #Nigeria— Naresh Kumar Sagar (@Nksagar) November 2, 2021
Workers trapped after collapse of a skyscraper under construction in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/EHnJsUoWN6
At least 4 people have died in a residential high-rise collapse in #Lagos, #Nigeria. The 22-story building had been under construction. Officials say dozens are still missing. The Nigerian army and air force are helping ongoing rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/5SL7HmGW1i— CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) November 2, 2021
Local media also suggested that the owner of the collapsed building was only granted approval to construct 15 floors.