Six Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video

According to the chief of the Nigerian emergency services, a rescue operation was launched following the incident. 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

At least six people died after a 25-storey building collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Tuesday, Vanguard has reported. The said building was under construction, and at least 50 people were inside when it collapsed, the report suggested.The building came down at around 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) in the district of Ikoyi. Several photos and videos purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.Local media also suggested that the owner of the collapsed building was only granted approval to construct 15 floors.

