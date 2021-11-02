https://sputniknews.com/20211102/russias-new-checkmate-fighter-to-be-presented-at-dubai-airshow-in-mid-november-source-says-1090406319.html

Russia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says

Russia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's new single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter Checkmate will be presented abroad for the first time at the 2021 Dubai Airshow... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T06:05+0000

2021-11-02T06:05+0000

2021-11-02T06:05+0000

military & intelligence

russia

fighter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083424665_0:171:3034:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9c006bf861b693fe3637db6b1aa0f4.jpg

Checkmate was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international air show in the Moscow region, where it was presented as a functional model.Checkmate will be assembled at an aircraft plant in Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

military & intelligence, russia, fighter