Russia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
Russia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's new single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter Checkmate will be presented abroad for the first time at the 2021 Dubai Airshow... 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T06:05+0000
2021-11-02T06:05+0000
Checkmate was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international air show in the Moscow region, where it was presented as a functional model.Checkmate will be assembled at an aircraft plant in Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
military & intelligence, russia, fighter

Russia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says

06:05 GMT 02.11.2021
02.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's new single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter Checkmate will be presented abroad for the first time at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, running from 14-18 November, a source in the Russian aircraft industry said on Tuesday.

"Checkmate sparked great interest abroad, and the UAE is an excellent platform for presenting the aircraft to a wide range of potential partners. It is planned to hold a number of closed presentations for delegations participating in the salon, as well as an open presentation for visitors and media representatives", the source told reporters.

Checkmate was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international air show in the Moscow region, where it was presented as a functional model.
Checkmate will be assembled at an aircraft plant in Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
