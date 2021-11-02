Russia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says

Checkmate was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international air show in the Moscow region, where it was presented as a functional model.Checkmate will be assembled at an aircraft plant in Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's new single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter Checkmate will be presented abroad for the first time at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, running from 14-18 November, a source in the Russian aircraft industry said on Tuesday.
"Checkmate sparked great interest abroad, and the UAE is an excellent platform for presenting the aircraft to a wide range of potential partners. It is planned to hold a number of closed presentations for delegations participating in the salon, as well as an open presentation for visitors and media representatives", the source told reporters.