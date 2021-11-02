Registration was successful!
Russian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Important Circumstances
Russian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Important Circumstances
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation into the MH17 crash case is one-sided and keeps ignoring some circumstances, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
netherlands
mh17
europe
russia
The Russian diplomat described this policy as "double standards".He also slammed media reports about alleged threats that families of the MH17 crash victims face.Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines crashed on 17 July 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where the plane was shot down, have blamed each other for the incident.The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces, something Moscow categorically denies.Russia conducted its own investigation and said it had provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile. However, Moscow was denied any access to the probe.
netherlands, mh17, europe, russia

Russian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Important Circumstances

11:27 GMT 02.11.2021
In this March 3, 2015 file photo parts of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 are displayed in a hangar at Gilze-Rijen airbase, Netherlands.
In this March 3, 2015 file photo parts of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 are displayed in a hangar at Gilze-Rijen airbase, Netherlands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation into the MH17 crash case is one-sided and keeps ignoring some circumstances, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

"Investigators act in a very one-sided manner, they ignore important materials presented by the Russian side, while they willingly, without any checks, trust the Ukrainian representatives", Shulgin said at a briefing.

The Russian diplomat described this policy as "double standards".
He also slammed media reports about alleged threats that families of the MH17 crash victims face.

"Just last week, a publication emerged in Dutch media claiming that someone was threatening lawyers of the families of victims of the Malaysian Boeing crash. Allegedly, some people in sunglasses are watching these lawyers, are spying on them. Well, this statement is absolutely groundless, it is just evidence-free", Shulgin said at a briefing.

Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines crashed on 17 July 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where the plane was shot down, have blamed each other for the incident.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankDutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces, something Moscow categorically denies.
Russia conducted its own investigation and said it had provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile. However, Moscow was denied any access to the probe.
