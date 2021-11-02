https://sputniknews.com/20211102/religious-appeasement-delhi-state-chief-slammed-for-announcing-free-pilgrimage-1090408265.html
Delhi’s state chief Arvind Kejriwal's former colleague and a lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, on Tuesday rebuked the official for promising free pilgrimages to people in the state of Goa which is soon to face elections.Bhushan, a former member of the AAP, launched his attack a day after Kejriwal announced free pilgrimages for people in Goa and, despite his including options for Muslims and Christians, Hindus were clearly his main target.Bhushan said in a tweet that Kejriwal is trying to outdo the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in religious appeasement.During a press conference in Goa's capital Panaji on Monday, Kejriwal announced free pilgrimages to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, or the Shirdi Temple in the state of Maharashtra (both Hindu sites), the Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu state (a lure for the many Roman Catholics in the state - Goa used to be a Portuguese colony) and the Ajmer Sharif sufi shrine in Rajasthan state for Muslims.He declared that people will be able to choose their preferred place of pilgrimage out of the four destinations and the government will for their travel and accommodation. The announcement by the AAP chief has evoked sharp reactions on social media, as he appears to have shifted his original political ideology.
Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) originally described itself as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress party. Since it was founded it tried to stay away from inclining towards any religion but the leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has deviated from this policy in recent speeches, blatantly making announcements designed to woo Hindus.
Delhi’s state chief Arvind Kejriwal
's former colleague and a lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, on Tuesday rebuked the official for promising free pilgrimages to people in the state of Goa which is soon to face elections.
Bhushan, a former member of the AAP, launched his attack a day after Kejriwal announced free pilgrimages for people in Goa and, despite his including options for Muslims and Christians, Hindus were clearly his main target.
Bhushan said in a tweet that Kejriwal is trying to outdo the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in religious appeasement
.
During a press conference in Goa's capital Panaji on Monday, Kejriwal announced free pilgrimages to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh
, or the Shirdi Temple in the state of Maharashtra (both Hindu sites), the Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu state (a lure for the many Roman Catholics in the state - Goa used to be a Portuguese colony) and the Ajmer Sharif sufi shrine in Rajasthan state for Muslims.
He declared that people will be able to choose their preferred place of pilgrimage out of the four destinations and the government will for their travel and accommodation.
“More destinations will be added to the list based on the preferences of the people,” he added.
The announcement by the AAP chief has evoked sharp reactions on social media, as he appears to have shifted his original political ideology.
Taking a dig at Kejirwal, a Twitter user said in Hindi: “When [Kejriwal] entered politics he talked about setting up Lokpal (an anti-corruption authority). But now he is talking about Hindu, Muslim topics - Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, Sai Baba, Hanuman Chalisa.”