International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/photos-silent-hill-mode-is-on-in-moscow-as-fog-conquers-city-1090423329.html
Photos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City
Photos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City
Due to thick fog covering Moscow on Monday, over a hundred flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports because of low visibility
russia
moscow
fog
viral
The beginning of November was marked for residents of the Russian capital city of Moscow by supernatural sights due to heavy fog engulfing the city on Monday evening.With the mist enveloping the city just after Halloween, netizens flocked to social media to share pictures of the view from their windows, which resembled the scenery of Silent Hill - a foggy city in an eponymous video game."Moscow decided that it is Silent Hill today", one user wrote."Silent Hill in the Moscow reality", another netizen said.Another user shared a photo from Red Square with Saint Basil's Cathedral barely visible due to the mist.The building of Moscow State University was also pictured shining through the fog.Only the city's tallest skyscrapers pierced the heavy clouds of fog, among them the towers in Moscow City.One of the users shared a video that also showed road conditions in Moscow, with drivers cautiously making their way through the fog.However, the mist did not only inspire Moscow residents to joke about Silent Hill, it also disrupted air travel over the city. More than 100 flights were delayed on Tuesday because of low visibility. Some Moscow-bound flights were redirected to other Russian cities.However, dense fog appeared not only in the Russian capital city. Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday that the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily closed for transit vessels due to similar weather conditions, with fog also enveloping the city of Istanbul.
Photos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City

18:18 GMT 02.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
Due to thick fog covering Moscow on Monday, over a hundred flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports because of low visibility conditions.
The beginning of November was marked for residents of the Russian capital city of Moscow by supernatural sights due to heavy fog engulfing the city on Monday evening.
With the mist enveloping the city just after Halloween, netizens flocked to social media to share pictures of the view from their windows, which resembled the scenery of Silent Hill - a foggy city in an eponymous video game.
"Moscow decided that it is Silent Hill today", one user wrote.
"Silent Hill in the Moscow reality", another netizen said.
Another user shared a photo from Red Square with Saint Basil's Cathedral barely visible due to the mist.
The building of Moscow State University was also pictured shining through the fog.
Only the city's tallest skyscrapers pierced the heavy clouds of fog, among them the towers in Moscow City.
One of the users shared a video that also showed road conditions in Moscow, with drivers cautiously making their way through the fog.
However, the mist did not only inspire Moscow residents to joke about Silent Hill, it also disrupted air travel over the city. More than 100 flights were delayed on Tuesday because of low visibility. Some Moscow-bound flights were redirected to other Russian cities.
However, dense fog appeared not only in the Russian capital city. Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday that the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily closed for transit vessels due to similar weather conditions, with fog also enveloping the city of Istanbul.
