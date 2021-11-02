Photos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City
© Sputnik / Anton DenisovThe Kremlin covered in dense fog
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
Due to thick fog covering Moscow on Monday, over a hundred flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports because of low visibility conditions.
The beginning of November was marked for residents of the Russian capital city of Moscow by supernatural sights due to heavy fog engulfing the city on Monday evening.
With the mist enveloping the city just after Halloween, netizens flocked to social media to share pictures of the view from their windows, which resembled the scenery of Silent Hill - a foggy city in an eponymous video game.
"Moscow decided that it is Silent Hill today", one user wrote.
москва сегодня решила что она сайлент хилл 🪦 pic.twitter.com/piVsn2kvS1— мурумурy забанена (@nesanechkaa) November 2, 2021
"Silent Hill in the Moscow reality", another netizen said.
Сайлент Хилл московских реалий pic.twitter.com/Hu8aoXtbEj— ✪Дарксиль✪ (@TheMadnessTiger) November 2, 2021
Another user shared a photo from Red Square with Saint Basil's Cathedral barely visible due to the mist.
The supernatural fog that has engulfed my beautiful Moscow pic.twitter.com/mHRVD6uHfL— Бренда ♊ (@BarronMatriarch) November 2, 2021
The building of Moscow State University was also pictured shining through the fog.
Fog in Moscow. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/l1oylT6j1c— Valera (@valeravalev) November 2, 2021
Only the city's tallest skyscrapers pierced the heavy clouds of fog, among them the towers in Moscow City.
Heavy fog in Moscow pic.twitter.com/Q7TzglpRSP— Russian Market (@russian_market) November 2, 2021
One of the users shared a video that also showed road conditions in Moscow, with drivers cautiously making their way through the fog.
#weather Heavy #fog enveloped #Moscow pic.twitter.com/hDL624UJjJ— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) November 2, 2021
The Department of Transport and the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on motorists to be careful on the roads of Moscow because of the fog. pic.twitter.com/eMZrxwU4sa— Oleg But (@olegbut52) November 2, 2021
However, the mist did not only inspire Moscow residents to joke about Silent Hill, it also disrupted air travel over the city. More than 100 flights were delayed on Tuesday because of low visibility. Some Moscow-bound flights were redirected to other Russian cities.
However, dense fog appeared not only in the Russian capital city. Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday that the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily closed for transit vessels due to similar weather conditions, with fog also enveloping the city of Istanbul.