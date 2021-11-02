Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/pelosi-progressive-dems-losing-patience-on-spending-package-talks-as-manchin-says-not-in-a-rush-1090425199.html
Pelosi, Progressive Dems Losing Patience on Spending Package Talks as Manchin Says ‘Not in a Rush’
Pelosi, Progressive Dems Losing Patience on Spending Package Talks as Manchin Says ‘Not in a Rush’
Following a closed-door meeting with Democrats on Tuesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the final issues halting passage of the dual spending... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T19:50+0000
2021-11-02T19:47+0000
us
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
infrastructure bill
democrats
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090425174_0:15:3072:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_cb7ec8dadf91b8e40790841196a5ff35.jpg
“I'm not announcing a vote,” Pelosi told reporters as she left the meeting on Tuesday morning, “but I did say that this could be resolved by the end of the day.”Finalizing the bill’s contents would enable its wording to be updated and finalized as well, setting up the possibility of a vote by Friday if Pelosi’s timeline holds up.The meeting aimed at shoring up agreement on the final parts of the Build Back Better Act, which is presently valued at $1.75 trillion over the next 10 years. However, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), whose support is necessary in the almost evenly split Senate, has held up passage for weeks as he consistently negotiates the cost downward.The largest part of the package, intended to address climate change, has remained the most contentious. Manchin, a two-term senator and former governor of coal-rich West Virginia, receives the most donations from the coal, oil and gas industries of any US lawmaker.Other issues still being settled include drug pricing changes for Medicare, the US’ national health insurance program for seniors and certain disabled groups. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday afternoon that an agreement had been reached to allow Medicare Part D and Part B to negotiate drug prices.Despite the optimism of Pelosi’s team, Manchin said Tuesday it would take “quite a while” to pass the bill, which is being pushed through via a budget reconciliation rule that allows it to avoid the bill-killing filibuster.Democrats had also hoped that going into Election Day, which is November 2, they would have the monthslong negotiations settled, giving them an achievement to present to voters.Parallel to the massive Build Back Better social spending bill is a second infrastructure bill, officially called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which together form the core of Biden’s post-pandemic economic recovery program. While the infrastructure bill could be more easily passed, the Democrats’ left wing fears that voting on them separately will result in the party’s right wing refusing to support the social spending bill at all.Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democrats, has also shown impatience with the endless negotiations, which were supposed to have yielded a vote in late September.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090425174_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8faa0371809f7a1a782720e3c2162a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), infrastructure bill, democrats, build back better

Pelosi, Progressive Dems Losing Patience on Spending Package Talks as Manchin Says ‘Not in a Rush’

19:50 GMT 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) pauses during remarks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 1, 2021.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) pauses during remarks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Following a closed-door meeting with Democrats on Tuesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the final issues halting passage of the dual spending bills central to the Biden administration’s agenda could be ironed out in a couple of hours, setting up the possibility of a vote by the end of the week.
“I'm not announcing a vote,” Pelosi told reporters as she left the meeting on Tuesday morning, “but I did say that this could be resolved by the end of the day.”
Finalizing the bill’s contents would enable its wording to be updated and finalized as well, setting up the possibility of a vote by Friday if Pelosi’s timeline holds up.
The meeting aimed at shoring up agreement on the final parts of the Build Back Better Act, which is presently valued at $1.75 trillion over the next 10 years. However, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), whose support is necessary in the almost evenly split Senate, has held up passage for weeks as he consistently negotiates the cost downward.
"I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it will have on our national debt, our economy, and most importantly, all of our American people," Manchin said on Monday. Taxes on corporations and the wealthy are intended to pay for the bill’s cost, but Republicans have cast doubts on its ability to do so.
The largest part of the package, intended to address climate change, has remained the most contentious. Manchin, a two-term senator and former governor of coal-rich West Virginia, receives the most donations from the coal, oil and gas industries of any US lawmaker.
Other issues still being settled include drug pricing changes for Medicare, the US’ national health insurance program for seniors and certain disabled groups. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday afternoon that an agreement had been reached to allow Medicare Part D and Part B to negotiate drug prices.
“Hopefully, [the negotiators] will finish tonight. I’m being optimistic,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI). “I think we’ve got to act this week.”
Despite the optimism of Pelosi’s team, Manchin said Tuesday it would take “quite a while” to pass the bill, which is being pushed through via a budget reconciliation rule that allows it to avoid the bill-killing filibuster.
“I just think it’s going to take quite a while. You’re talking about overhauling the entire tax code. That is tremendous. And there needs to be input. We’re not in a rush right now,” Manchin said. “The rush was trying to get everything before the president went overseas,” referring to Biden’s attendance at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, UK, currently underway.
Democrats had also hoped that going into Election Day, which is November 2, they would have the monthslong negotiations settled, giving them an achievement to present to voters.
Parallel to the massive Build Back Better social spending bill is a second infrastructure bill, officially called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which together form the core of Biden’s post-pandemic economic recovery program. While the infrastructure bill could be more easily passed, the Democrats’ left wing fears that voting on them separately will result in the party’s right wing refusing to support the social spending bill at all.
Manchin on Monday accused progressives of holding the infrastructure bill “hostage” to the social spending bill, saying it wouldn’t convince him to support it.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democrats, has also shown impatience with the endless negotiations, which were supposed to have yielded a vote in late September.
"This process cannot go on week after week month after month,” he said on Tuesday morning. “It’s finally got to come to an end. And I will do everything I can to see that we get a vote on the floor of the Senate as soon as possible. Hopefully next week."
011010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:18 GMTPakistan Releases Hundreds of Members of the Banned TLP Group
20:18 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme
20:04 GMTVirginia Democrat Caught Tampering With Campaign Signs by Police Hours Before Election
19:50 GMTPelosi, Progressive Dems Losing Patience on Spending Package Talks as Manchin Says ‘Not in a Rush’
19:33 GMTBiden: China Made 'Big Mistake' by Not Showing Up to COP26 Summit
19:28 GMTBiden Delivers Speech on Sidelines of COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow
18:18 GMTPhotos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City
17:36 GMTTrudeau Delivers Remarks at COP26 Summit in Glasgow
17:29 GMTFacebook Allowed COVID-19 Misinformation to Flourish on Its Platforms, Research Says
17:20 GMTTaliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan
16:49 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Election is a 'Referendum' on Democrats, Tucker Carlson Claims
16:48 GMTWorld Desperately Needs Whistleblowers as Big Media, Big Tech Curbing Free Speech, Ex-UN Expert Says
16:13 GMT'Creepy, Hope She is OK': Britney Spears Fans Concerned After Singer Posts Bloody Halloween Photos
15:52 GMTRussia’s Security Council Secretary Patrushev Meets With CIA Director Burns in Moscow
15:44 GMTMother Admits Telling Police ‘Pack of Lies’ But Denies Driving Son to Murder Teenager in London
15:33 GMTEthiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency as Tigray Forces Not Ruling Out Marching on Capital
15:03 GMTMP Slams ‘Sloppy’ BBC Attack on Home-Grown Coal-for-Steel Project
14:21 GMTQueen Praises Charles and William, Omits Harry in Address to COP26 as She Urges Leaders to Act
14:13 GMTUncharted Waters: US Gripped by Labour Strikes, Resignations Amid Pandemic
14:08 GMTRepublicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows