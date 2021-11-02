https://sputniknews.com/20211102/nyc-mayoral-candidate-makes-bold-pledge-tostop-wearing-his-red-beret-if-he-wins--1090411678.html

NYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins

NYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins

According to local media, Curtis Silwa has been wearing the headgear for over 42 years, since he founded the Guardian Angels, a non-profit volunteer... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T10:20+0000

2021-11-02T10:20+0000

2021-11-02T10:20+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_6b57a01261dae84fdfb34802f6570cb8.jpg

New York City mayoral candidates spent the last week before the election in get-out-the-vote rallies, attempting to win the support of constituents and one of them, Republican Curtis Sliwa, has promised to do the unthinkable – to not wear his red beret if he wins the race.Speaking at a campaign event in Manhattan, the politician vowed to retire the headgear if he becomes mayor, fearing he would be compared to the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Sliwa confessed that he has been wearing the beret because he is folically-challenged. The politician previously admitted that he never takes it off and even sleeps in it, only making exceptions for the US national anthem and visits to church.Judging by the latest survey by Emerson College/PIX 11/New Nation. The famous headgear isn't going anywhere as the Republican trails 40 points behind his rival Democrat Eric Adams. Sliwa has dismissed the findings, a survey by the same pollster predicted a tight race in the Republican primary, which he won by 40 points.2021 mayoral elections in New York City will be held on 2 November, with affordable housing, COVID-19 homelessness, economic recovery, and healthcare being among the key issues in the campaign. Another important topic is public safety and funding of police. Last year saw a record amount of violent crimes in New York City, with numbers not seen since the 1990s and the trend has continued. Democrat Eric Adams appears to support progressive voters as he previously advocated for budget cuts to the NYPD. Republican Curtis Sliwa insists the funding should be increased as he called for hiring more police officers and reinstating the NYPD's anti-crime unit.Safety is a personal issue for Sliwa, who in 1979 founded a volunteer organisationm called the Guardian Angels, aimed at combating crime and violence on the New York subway.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

us