Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/nyc-mayoral-candidate-makes-bold-pledge-tostop-wearing-his-red-beret-if-he-wins--1090411678.html
NYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
NYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
According to local media, Curtis Silwa has been wearing the headgear for over 42 years, since he founded the Guardian Angels, a non-profit volunteer... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T10:20+0000
2021-11-02T10:20+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_6b57a01261dae84fdfb34802f6570cb8.jpg
New York City mayoral candidates spent the last week before the election in get-out-the-vote rallies, attempting to win the support of constituents and one of them, Republican Curtis Sliwa, has promised to do the unthinkable – to not wear his red beret if he wins the race.Speaking at a campaign event in Manhattan, the politician vowed to retire the headgear if he becomes mayor, fearing he would be compared to the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Sliwa confessed that he has been wearing the beret because he is folically-challenged. The politician previously admitted that he never takes it off and even sleeps in it, only making exceptions for the US national anthem and visits to church.Judging by the latest survey by Emerson College/PIX 11/New Nation. The famous headgear isn't going anywhere as the Republican trails 40 points behind his rival Democrat Eric Adams. Sliwa has dismissed the findings, a survey by the same pollster predicted a tight race in the Republican primary, which he won by 40 points.2021 mayoral elections in New York City will be held on 2 November, with affordable housing, COVID-19 homelessness, economic recovery, and healthcare being among the key issues in the campaign. Another important topic is public safety and funding of police. Last year saw a record amount of violent crimes in New York City, with numbers not seen since the 1990s and the trend has continued. Democrat Eric Adams appears to support progressive voters as he previously advocated for budget cuts to the NYPD. Republican Curtis Sliwa insists the funding should be increased as he called for hiring more police officers and reinstating the NYPD's anti-crime unit.Safety is a personal issue for Sliwa, who in 1979 founded a volunteer organisationm called the Guardian Angels, aimed at combating crime and violence on the New York subway.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:2625:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_cda94c905d1e430158ee4fafba11a4d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

NYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins

10:20 GMT 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZNew York City Mayoral debate at the ABC 7 studios in New York
New York City Mayoral debate at the ABC 7 studios in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to local media, Curtis Silwa has been wearing the headgear for over 42 years, since he founded the Guardian Angels, a non-profit volunteer organisation aimed at combating violence and crime on the New York subway.
New York City mayoral candidates spent the last week before the election in get-out-the-vote rallies, attempting to win the support of constituents and one of them, Republican Curtis Sliwa, has promised to do the unthinkable – to not wear his red beret if he wins the race.
Speaking at a campaign event in Manhattan, the politician vowed to retire the headgear if he becomes mayor, fearing he would be compared to the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Sliwa confessed that he has been wearing the beret because he is folically-challenged. The politician previously admitted that he never takes it off and even sleeps in it, only making exceptions for the US national anthem and visits to church.

"[The beret] drives my wife, Nancy, crazy. She'll scream, 'Are you ever going to take that beret off your head — it's growing onto your head!' And I say, 'It's an appendage wherever I go, it goes", Sliwa said.

Judging by the latest survey by Emerson College/PIX 11/New Nation. The famous headgear isn't going anywhere as the Republican trails 40 points behind his rival Democrat Eric Adams. Sliwa has dismissed the findings, a survey by the same pollster predicted a tight race in the Republican primary, which he won by 40 points.

2021 mayoral elections in New York City will be held on 2 November, with affordable housing, COVID-19 homelessness, economic recovery, and healthcare being among the key issues in the campaign. Another important topic is public safety and funding of police.

Last year saw a record amount of violent crimes in New York City, with numbers not seen since the 1990s and the trend has continued. Democrat Eric Adams appears to support progressive voters as he previously advocated for budget cuts to the NYPD. Republican Curtis Sliwa insists the funding should be increased as he called for hiring more police officers and reinstating the NYPD's anti-crime unit.

Safety is a personal issue for Sliwa, who in 1979 founded a volunteer organisationm called the Guardian Angels, aimed at combating crime and violence on the New York subway.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTIndian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
10:39 GMTGreta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
10:28 GMTUK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail
10:21 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
10:20 GMTNYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
10:20 GMTCOP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:10 GMT'Slap in the Face': DeSantis Raps 'Biden Plan to Give $450K to Migrant Families Separated at Border'
10:04 GMTAmericans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
10:02 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
10:00 GMTVirginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion
09:59 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row
09:39 GMTFormer Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTAt Least 15 Killed, 34 Wounded in Kabul Hospital Blasts 'Claimed by Daesh'
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune