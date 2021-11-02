Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/mp-slams-sloppy-bbc-attack-on-home-grown-coal-for-steel-project-1090416575.html
MP Slams ‘Sloppy’ BBC Attack on Home-Grown Coal-for-Steel Project
MP Slams ‘Sloppy’ BBC Attack on Home-Grown Coal-for-Steel Project
The West Cumbria Mining development to produce coal for processing into coke for the UK steel industry has faced opposition from activists, with the government... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T15:03+0000
2021-11-02T15:03+0000
bbc
steel
boris johnson
britain
glasgow
coal
great britain
steel industry
bbc bias
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090418216_0:309:3089:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63253d4b019144d410b99e7ee2f5abde.jpg
A backbench MP has laid into the BBC's criticism of a new coal mine to fuel domestic steel production — and reduce carbon emissions from shipping imports.On the fringes of the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, BBC climate editor Justin Rowlatt launched a tirade against Prime Minister Boris Johnson for refusing to block the project in Cumbria in north-west England.Johnson stressed that the UK's share of energy use from coal had fallen from 80 per cent in his childhood 50 years ago to 1 per cent now, with half that fall coming since he took office as mayor of Greater London in 2008.But the agitated journalist implied the PM was a hypocrite for urging developing nations including China and India to move away from the abundant fossil fuel while not blocking the development.But Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight Bob Seely criticised the Beeb's "sloppy journalism", pointing out that the mine would be producing coal to be processed into coke for British steel mills — and that the alternative was to import coal from abroad, resulting in several times higher total carbon emissions. Seely even accused the BBC of wanting to kill off the UK steel industry, which supports 1,100 companies and over 33,000 skilled jobs. The MP criticised environmentalists for promoting schemes — such as carbon offsets — that he said merely "offshore" emissions to other parts of the world rather than reducing them.
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/biden-under-fire-over-clip-showing-him-battling-sleep-at-cop26-1090417032.html
britain
glasgow
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090418216_146:0:2875:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_777eef23de639b37d86ea3f0ec1e91a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bbc, steel, boris johnson, britain, glasgow, coal, great britain, steel industry, bbc bias, uk, cop26

MP Slams ‘Sloppy’ BBC Attack on Home-Grown Coal-for-Steel Project

15:03 GMT 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / MATTHIAS RIETSCHELFILE PHOTO: Coal-fired power plants in Germany
FILE PHOTO: Coal-fired power plants in Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The West Cumbria Mining development to produce coal for processing into coke for the UK steel industry has faced opposition from activists, with the government recently announcing a review of the project.
A backbench MP has laid into the BBC's criticism of a new coal mine to fuel domestic steel production — and reduce carbon emissions from shipping imports.
On the fringes of the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, BBC climate editor Justin Rowlatt launched a tirade against Prime Minister Boris Johnson for refusing to block the project in Cumbria in north-west England.
Johnson stressed that the UK's share of energy use from coal had fallen from 80 per cent in his childhood 50 years ago to 1 per cent now, with half that fall coming since he took office as mayor of Greater London in 2008.
But the agitated journalist implied the PM was a hypocrite for urging developing nations including China and India to move away from the abundant fossil fuel while not blocking the development.
"You're going to the developing world, saying 'phase out coal', at the same time as not ruling out a new coal mine in Britain – a new coal mine in Britain!" Rowlatt shouted. "We started the industrial revolution, we should close the mines!”
But Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight Bob Seely criticised the Beeb's "sloppy journalism", pointing out that the mine would be producing coal to be processed into coke for British steel mills — and that the alternative was to import coal from abroad, resulting in several times higher total carbon emissions.
Seely even accused the BBC of wanting to kill off the UK steel industry, which supports 1,100 companies and over 33,000 skilled jobs.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a session during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Biden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26
13:13 GMT
4
The MP criticised environmentalists for promoting schemes — such as carbon offsets — that he said merely "offshore" emissions to other parts of the world rather than reducing them.
"We need to onshore our own pollution so we can own it, reduce it and fix it, not offshore it to bathe in virtue signalling or sloppy journalism," Seely said.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:52 GMTRussia’s Security Council Secretary Patrushev Meets With CIA Director Burns in Moscow
15:44 GMTMother Admits Telling Police ‘Pack of Lies’ But Denies Driving Son to Murder Teenager in London
15:33 GMTGovernment of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency
15:03 GMTMP Slams ‘Sloppy’ BBC Attack on Home-Grown Coal-for-Steel Project
14:21 GMTQueen Praises Charles and William, Omits Harry in Address to COP26 as She Urges Leaders to Act
14:13 GMTUncharted Waters: US Gripped by Labour Strikes, Resignations Amid Pandemic
14:08 GMTRepublicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows
13:52 GMTOut of an Abundance of Caution? Pentagon Scraps Huge Collection of Afghan War Footage From Database
13:47 GMTOwl Sacrifice: Officials in North India on Alert Over Occult Threat in Approach to Diwali
13:20 GMTBahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately
13:13 GMTBiden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26
13:12 GMTGT Investigates: Behind US' Espionage Campaign: How Does CIA Recruit Spies Targeting China?
13:09 GMTUS Polarisation Conundrum: Why Politicians, Press Aren't Rushing to Unite Divided Americans
12:33 GMTIndia Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
12:08 GMT'Grave Error, Mark': Facebook's New Name 'Meta' Appears to Resemble the Word 'Dead' in Hebrew
12:08 GMTUS Senators Table Amendment to Provide CAATSA Waiver Ahead of S-400 Delivery to India
11:59 GMTAt Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say
11:52 GMTParis-Canberra Submarine Deal Row: Prime Minister Morrison Says He Won't 'Сop Sledging of Australia'
11:51 GMTPakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
11:47 GMT‘Religious Appeasement’: Delhi State Chief Slammed for Announcing Free Pilgrimage