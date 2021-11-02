https://sputniknews.com/20211102/minneapolis-to-vote-on-whether-to-replace-police-force-with-public-safety-department-1090405917.html

Minneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department

Minneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US city of Minneapolis on Tuesday will vote on whether to replace their police department with a Department of Public Safety in the... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T05:47+0000

2021-11-02T05:47+0000

2021-11-02T05:52+0000

us

police

minneapolis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/13/1079501314_0:45:852:524_1920x0_80_0_0_1b19d0a5004d6701192a096c3e973aee.jpg

The measure will need support from 51% of Minneapolis residents in order to pass. If passed, the Minneapolis Police Department would be replaced with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.The city has been the epicentre of worldwide racial justice protests following the killing of George Floyd, a 47-year old black man, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the death of Floyd.

vot tak Yes. I hope people have enough sense to vote for this very necessary change. Current cops don't work for us, they repress us and levy thinly disquised taxes on us. They are not answerable to us. They are a private security force to the oligarchy. 0

1

minneapolis

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, police, minneapolis