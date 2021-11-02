Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/minneapolis-to-vote-on-whether-to-replace-police-force-with-public-safety-department-1090405917.html
Minneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
Minneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US city of Minneapolis on Tuesday will vote on whether to replace their police department with a Department of Public Safety in the... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
The measure will need support from 51% of Minneapolis residents in order to pass. If passed, the Minneapolis Police Department would be replaced with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.The city has been the epicentre of worldwide racial justice protests following the killing of George Floyd, a 47-year old black man, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the death of Floyd.
Yes. I hope people have enough sense to vote for this very necessary change. Current cops don't work for us, they repress us and levy thinly disquised taxes on us. They are not answerable to us. They are a private security force to the oligarchy.
minneapolis
us, police, minneapolis

Minneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department

05:47 GMT 02.11.2021
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrahmanovUS Riot Police in Washington During Floyd Protests
US Riot Police in Washington During Floyd Protests - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US city of Minneapolis on Tuesday will vote on whether to replace their police department with a Department of Public Safety in the wake of civil rights protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the city in May 2020.

"Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance", the measure asks.

The measure will need support from 51% of Minneapolis residents in order to pass. If passed, the Minneapolis Police Department would be replaced with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.
© REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSIOfficers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.
© REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
The city has been the epicentre of worldwide racial justice protests following the killing of George Floyd, a 47-year old black man, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the death of Floyd.
Yes. I hope people have enough sense to vote for this very necessary change. Current cops don't work for us, they repress us and levy thinly disquised taxes on us. They are not answerable to us. They are a private security force to the oligarchy.
vtvot tak
2 November, 09:19 GMT
