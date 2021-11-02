https://sputniknews.com/20211102/male-rats-exposed-to-everyday-chemicals-develop-female-traits-1090404851.html

Male Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment

In the course of experiments run by the Danish University of Technology, pregnant rats were exposed to a mixture of thirteen common chemical substances... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Rats' sexual development changed when they were exposed to chemicals that humans are surrounded by in their everyday lives during experiments run by an international research group at the Danish University of Technology, which has been investigating the effects of endocrine disruptors.In the course of the experiments, pregnant rats were exposed to a cocktail of thirteen common chemical substances, including bisphenols (BPA) and phthalates found in plastic products. BPA is a xenoestrogen, exhibiting oestrogen-mimicking, hormone-like properties. Phthalates are sometimes called plasticisers and are used to help dissolve other materials. They are included in hundreds of products, such as vinyl flooring, lubricating oils, and personal-care products (such as soaps, shampoos, and hair sprays).Ultimately, male rats developed female characteristics, somewhat blurring the gender line."In the experiments, you can clearly see nipples which normally only females have", Sofie Christiansen explained.Aside from nipples, the distance between the anus and the genitals, which is considered a tell-tale sexual characteristic not only for rats but other creatures as well, decreased. Normally, this distance is greater in male rats than in females, those individuals exposed to chemicals became more similar to females.The Danish research only focused on how rats can be affected by everyday chemicals included in plastic. At present, there is a lack of sufficient research to be able to draw any definite conclusions about whether and how people are affected by endocrine disruptors, SVT underscored.

