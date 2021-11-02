Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/live-updates-americans-hit-polls-across-several-us-states-in-preview-of-2022-midterm-elections-1090429306.html
Live Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections
Live Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections
Hundreds of thousands of voters have lined up to polling sites across the US as several states hold gubernatorial and mayoral races ahead of the 2022 midterm... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
new jersey
us
virginia
election
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090428590_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8381aad1311c0de9554dfa93f92441a5.jpg
new jersey
virginia
new jersey, us, virginia, election
A voter fills a ballot during the Virginia Governor Race, at Spring Hill Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections

23:15 GMT 02.11.2021
Hundreds of thousands of voters have lined up to polling sites across the US as several states hold gubernatorial and mayoral races ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Experts have suggested that Tuesday's election results could offer clues into what may come in 2022.
With gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey taking place, voters are also lining up at the polls to weigh in on mayoral races in New York City, Atlanta, Boston, Buffalo and Minneapolis.
The race between Virginia's Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) is considered one of today's more contested elections, as many are looking at the race as a preview of the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
23:19 GMT 02.11.2021
New Jersey ACLU Files Suit to Extend Voting Hours After 'Delays' & Tech Issues Emerge
In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
New Jersey ACLU Suing to Extend Voting Hours Over 'Technical Issues' and 'Delays'
22:40 GMT
2
23:17 GMT 02.11.2021
US President: McAuliffe 'Going to Win' in 'Tight' Election
U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe smile onstage at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Biden Says Democrat McAuliffe Will Win Virginia Race for Governor
22:10 GMT
2
23:12 GMT 02.11.2021
Polls Officially Close in Virginia as McAuliffe Faces Off Against Youngkin
100000
