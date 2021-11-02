Live Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections

Hundreds of thousands of voters have lined up to polling sites across the US as several states hold gubernatorial and mayoral races ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Experts have suggested that Tuesday's election results could offer clues into what may come in 2022.
With gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey taking place, voters are also lining up at the polls to weigh in on mayoral races in New York City, Atlanta, Boston, Buffalo and Minneapolis.
The race between Virginia's Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) is considered one of today's more contested elections, as many are looking at the race as a preview of the 2022 midterm elections.
23:19 GMT 02.11.2021
New Jersey ACLU Files Suit to Extend Voting Hours After 'Delays' & Tech Issues Emerge