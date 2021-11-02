https://sputniknews.com/20211102/lets-go-brandon-us-gun-dealers-offer-customers-a-way-to-arm-themselves-with-an-anti-biden-meme-1090424900.html

'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme

The 'Let's go Brandon' meme took hold in the minds of those not fond of the incumbent US president and his policies, with unintentional help from NBC.

Gun shops in the US are catching wind of a new trend – as some are now selling weapon parts that feature the 'Let's Go Brandon' meme to those who are not fans of US President Joe Biden or the policies of his administration.Palmetto State Armory, a large gun store in Columbia, South Carolina, offers a customized lower receiver for the popular AR-15-style military assault rifles called the 'LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver.' The part is marked on one side 'LETSGO-15 MULTI BRANDON' and features a graphic of Biden.The modified AR-15 receiver also has a modified mode selector and, instead of the shooting modes 'safe,' 'semi-auto' and 'full auto' it has modes "F**K!, JOE! and BIDEN!" The three words are presumably those chanted by a crowd at a 2 October NASCAR race in Alabama, which were then notoriously misinterpreted by an NBC Sports reporter as words of support for NASCAR's #68 car driver, Brandon Brown.Since that time, Let's Go Brandon has become a synonym among smirking Republicans to refer to the obscenity against Biden, due, reportedly, to their discontent with the incumbent president. Apart from the custom AR-15 receiver, the phrase is used in a magazine advertisement for the same rifle sold by other gun shopsApart from being a new go-to for gun sales, Let's Go Brandon has morphed into a convenient way for opponents to curse Democrats, seemingly without the latter knowing that they are being cursed. House Republican Bill Posey reportedly finished his floor speech on 21 October with the phrase, while GOP colleague Jeff Duncan had it printed on his facemask. GOP Senator Ted Cruz posed with a sign displaying the phrase during his attendance at the Major League Baseball World Series championship.

