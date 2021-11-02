Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/lets-go-brandon-us-gun-dealers-offer-customers-a-way-to-arm-themselves-with-an-anti-biden-meme-1090424900.html
'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme
'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme
The 'Let's go Brandon' meme took hold in the minds of those not fond of the incumbent US president and his policies, with unintentional help from NBC. Even... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
us
arms
Gun shops in the US are catching wind of a new trend – as some are now selling weapon parts that feature the 'Let's Go Brandon' meme to those who are not fans of US President Joe Biden or the policies of his administration.Palmetto State Armory, a large gun store in Columbia, South Carolina, offers a customized lower receiver for the popular AR-15-style military assault rifles called the 'LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver.' The part is marked on one side 'LETSGO-15 MULTI BRANDON' and features a graphic of Biden.The modified AR-15 receiver also has a modified mode selector and, instead of the shooting modes 'safe,' 'semi-auto' and 'full auto' it has modes "F**K!, JOE! and BIDEN!" The three words are presumably those chanted by a crowd at a 2 October NASCAR race in Alabama, which were then notoriously misinterpreted by an NBC Sports reporter as words of support for NASCAR's #68 car driver, Brandon Brown.Since that time, Let's Go Brandon has become a synonym among smirking Republicans to refer to the obscenity against Biden, due, reportedly, to their discontent with the incumbent president. Apart from the custom AR-15 receiver, the phrase is used in a magazine advertisement for the same rifle sold by other gun shopsApart from being a new go-to for gun sales, Let's Go Brandon has morphed into a convenient way for opponents to curse Democrats, seemingly without the latter knowing that they are being cursed. House Republican Bill Posey reportedly finished his floor speech on 21 October with the phrase, while GOP colleague Jeff Duncan had it printed on his facemask. GOP Senator Ted Cruz posed with a sign displaying the phrase during his attendance at the Major League Baseball World Series championship.
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/southwest-pilot-signs-off-with-lets-go-brandon-sparking-heated-online-debate-1090363116.html
joe biden, us, arms

'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme

20:18 GMT 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S President Joe Biden holds a press conference in the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021.
U.S President Joe Biden holds a press conference in the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The 'Let's go Brandon' meme took hold in the minds of those not fond of the incumbent US president and his policies, with unintentional help from NBC. Even some GOP politicians have not refrained from using it publicly, although the meme is a simple code phrase intended to mask an obscenity specifically directed at the POTUS.
Gun shops in the US are catching wind of a new trend – as some are now selling weapon parts that feature the 'Let's Go Brandon' meme to those who are not fans of US President Joe Biden or the policies of his administration.
Palmetto State Armory, a large gun store in Columbia, South Carolina, offers a customized lower receiver for the popular AR-15-style military assault rifles called the 'LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver.' The part is marked on one side 'LETSGO-15 MULTI BRANDON' and features a graphic of Biden.
The modified AR-15 receiver also has a modified mode selector and, instead of the shooting modes 'safe,' 'semi-auto' and 'full auto' it has modes "F**K!, JOE! and BIDEN!" The three words are presumably those chanted by a crowd at a 2 October NASCAR race in Alabama, which were then notoriously misinterpreted by an NBC Sports reporter as words of support for NASCAR's #68 car driver, Brandon Brown.
Passengers check in for a Southwest Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
Southwest Pilot Signs Off With 'Let's Go Brandon', Sparking Heated Online Debate
31 October, 13:57 GMT
Since that time, Let's Go Brandon has become a synonym among smirking Republicans to refer to the obscenity against Biden, due, reportedly, to their discontent with the incumbent president. Apart from the custom AR-15 receiver, the phrase is used in a magazine advertisement for the same rifle sold by other gun shops
Apart from being a new go-to for gun sales, Let's Go Brandon has morphed into a convenient way for opponents to curse Democrats, seemingly without the latter knowing that they are being cursed. House Republican Bill Posey reportedly finished his floor speech on 21 October with the phrase, while GOP colleague Jeff Duncan had it printed on his facemask. GOP Senator Ted Cruz posed with a sign displaying the phrase during his attendance at the Major League Baseball World Series championship.
