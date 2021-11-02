https://sputniknews.com/20211102/less-than-10500-covid-19-cases-detected-in-india-first-time-since-february-1090407838.html

Less than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Less than 10,500 cases of COVID-19 were detected in India over the past day, this is the lowest increase since mid-February, the Indian... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Indian Health Ministry also said that India's active caseload stood at 153,776, the lowest in 250 days. More than 15,000 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 443 people died from COVID-19 and related diseases in the country over the past day.India remains the world's second-highest in terms of detected COVID-19 cases after the United States. Since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, the total number of infected has exceeded 34.2 million, with nearly half a million deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.At the same time, India in October officially exceeded 1 billion vaccine doses administered, with 734 million people receiving at least one dose and 333 million receiving both.

