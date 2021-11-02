Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/less-than-10500-covid-19-cases-detected-in-india-first-time-since-february-1090407838.html
Less than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February
Less than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Less than 10,500 cases of COVID-19 were detected in India over the past day, this is the lowest increase since mid-February, the Indian... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T07:16+0000
2021-11-02T07:54+0000
india
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083208455_0:0:2851:1603_1920x0_80_0_0_ea0244f89661b301e1626e8f18220643.jpg
The Indian Health Ministry also said that India's active caseload stood at 153,776, the lowest in 250 days. More than 15,000 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 443 people died from COVID-19 and related diseases in the country over the past day.India remains the world's second-highest in terms of detected COVID-19 cases after the United States. Since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, the total number of infected has exceeded 34.2 million, with nearly half a million deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.At the same time, India in October officially exceeded 1 billion vaccine doses administered, with 734 million people receiving at least one dose and 333 million receiving both.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083208455_33:0:2764:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b164813cf8e1158f3e5bf2dbfa04591.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, coronavirus, covid-19

Less than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February

07:16 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 07:54 GMT 02.11.2021)
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURIYusuf Ali, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021
Yusuf Ali, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Less than 10,500 cases of COVID-19 were detected in India over the past day, this is the lowest increase since mid-February, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday.

"10,423 new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 259 days", the ministry said in a daily update.

The Indian Health Ministry also said that India's active caseload stood at 153,776, the lowest in 250 days. More than 15,000 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 443 people died from COVID-19 and related diseases in the country over the past day.
India remains the world's second-highest in terms of detected COVID-19 cases after the United States. Since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, the total number of infected has exceeded 34.2 million, with nearly half a million deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.
At the same time, India in October officially exceeded 1 billion vaccine doses administered, with 734 million people receiving at least one dose and 333 million receiving both.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune
07:31 GMTPrince Andrew's Attack on Accuser Virginia Giuffre May Backfire in Court, Lawyers Say
07:23 GMTAntonio Conte Set to Become Spurs Head Coach After Tottenham Offers Him $17.75 Million a Year
07:16 GMTLess than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February
07:14 GMTLebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says
06:38 GMTAs Israel Slaps Tax on Plastic Disposables, Why is Ultra-Orthodox Community Fuming Over the Move?
06:05 GMTRussia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
06:00 GMTAt Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
05:47 GMTMinneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
05:46 GMT'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
05:36 GMTRussia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
05:26 GMTMale Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment
04:35 GMTSix Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video
03:51 GMTNearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals
03:30 GMTVideo: Brazilian President Confuses John Kerry With 'Dumb And Dumber' Actor Jim Carrey
03:22 GMTRussia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
02:52 GMTThen & Now: How the World Reached 5 Million COVID-19 Deaths and Counting
01:17 GMTMeta Deletes Over 1,000 Nicaraguan Accounts It Claims Were FSLN ‘Troll Farm’ Days Before Election