Lebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says
Lebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says
Over the years, Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council have enjoyed flourishing trade and stable relations. But Beirut's rapprochement with Iran caused a... 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T07:14+0000
2021-11-02T07:14+0000
hezbollah
middle east
lebanon
The Lebanon-Gulf spat - believed to be the worst in years - continues to deepen.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon, after comments made by the nation's Minister of Information George Kordahi, who slammed Riyadh's involvement in Yemen's civil war and expressed his support for the Houthi rebels, the Kingdom's regional rivals.The UAE, meanwhile, has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, while Saudi Arabia has slashed its imports from the nation.A Worried PublicJana Barakat, a Beirut-based journalist, who has been monitoring the events of the past several days, says that the Lebanese public is deeply concerned about how events will play out.Over the years, the Gulf has poured billions of dollars into the Lebanese economy. Between 2003 and 2015, 76 percent of foreign direct investment in Lebanon came from wealthy Gulf nations.Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council have enjoyed flourishing trade relations, tourists from the Gulf streamed to Lebanon, whereas Lebanese individuals often chose the rich Arab nations as their favourite destination to do business.But as Riyadh became embroiled in the Yemeni conflict, and as Beirut drifted towards Iran, the Kingdom's main rival, relations between the states soured. And they continued to deteriorate following parliamentary elections in 2018, in which Hezbollah, a Shiite group linked to the Islamic Republic, cemented itself in Lebanon's Parliament.Hezbollah's PowerThroughout the years, Hezbollah has managed to cement its position in Lebanese political life. It enjoyed public support not only for ideological reasons but also because it provided socio-economic assistance. It received cash from Iran and used it to build schools, supply medicine during the coronavirus pandemic, and gave out food subsidies at times when the central government failed to do so.However, that link to Iran is not to everyone's liking. Hezbollah, branded as a terror organisation by a number of regional and international players, came under sanctions, and the Lebanese public started to feel the pinch, with the group's popularity beginning to wane.Now, with Lebanon seeing more financial problems on the horizon, Barakat suggests that the Lebanese public's nerves are on the verge of collapse.The journalist believes the situation is especially acute because the current Lebanese government doesn't seem to have a solid plan to steer the nation through its current diplomatic and economic crises.And she also believes that the future looks even bleaker. In March 2022, Lebanese citizens will go to the polls. But the general elections are unlikely to change the current distribution of power.
Shameful anti-Muslims Zionist propaganda disseminated by Sputnik and the Israeli Fascist regime.
Lebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says

07:14 GMT 02.11.2021
Elizabeth Blade
Over the years, Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council have enjoyed flourishing trade and stable relations. But Beirut's rapprochement with Iran caused a crack in those ties. Now, they're about to be tested again.
The Lebanon-Gulf spat - believed to be the worst in years - continues to deepen.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon, after comments made by the nation's Minister of Information George Kordahi, who slammed Riyadh's involvement in Yemen's civil war and expressed his support for the Houthi rebels, the Kingdom's regional rivals.
The UAE, meanwhile, has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, while Saudi Arabia has slashed its imports from the nation.

A Worried Public

Jana Barakat, a Beirut-based journalist, who has been monitoring the events of the past several days, says that the Lebanese public is deeply concerned about how events will play out.

"Right now, there is some anti-Gulf sentiment in Lebanon but it mainly stems from Iran and Hezbollah supporters [both of whom back the Houthi rebels - ed.]. However, the majority of the Lebanese public is worried about the economic repercussions [of the spat] and they understand that Lebanon needs the Gulf to stay afloat".

Over the years, the Gulf has poured billions of dollars into the Lebanese economy. Between 2003 and 2015, 76 percent of foreign direct investment in Lebanon came from wealthy Gulf nations.
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarSaudi Arabian city view with the 'Kingdom Tower', background, and 'Al-Faislia Tower' in Riyadh. (File)
Saudi Arabian city view with the 'Kingdom Tower', background, and 'Al-Faislia Tower' in Riyadh. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Saudi Arabian city view with the 'Kingdom Tower', background, and 'Al-Faislia Tower' in Riyadh. (File)
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council have enjoyed flourishing trade relations, tourists from the Gulf streamed to Lebanon, whereas Lebanese individuals often chose the rich Arab nations as their favourite destination to do business.
But as Riyadh became embroiled in the Yemeni conflict, and as Beirut drifted towards Iran, the Kingdom's main rival, relations between the states soured. And they continued to deteriorate following parliamentary elections in 2018, in which Hezbollah, a Shiite group linked to the Islamic Republic, cemented itself in Lebanon's Parliament.

"The Gulf is fed up with Hezbollah and it made it clear on a number of occasions that they will not support a Lebanese government that relies on the Shiite group. But the problem is that the current government has lost its sovereignty".

Hezbollah's Power

Throughout the years, Hezbollah has managed to cement its position in Lebanese political life. It enjoyed public support not only for ideological reasons but also because it provided socio-economic assistance. It received cash from Iran and used it to build schools, supply medicine during the coronavirus pandemic, and gave out food subsidies at times when the central government failed to do so.
However, that link to Iran is not to everyone's liking. Hezbollah, branded as a terror organisation by a number of regional and international players, came under sanctions, and the Lebanese public started to feel the pinch, with the group's popularity beginning to wane.
Now, with Lebanon seeing more financial problems on the horizon, Barakat suggests that the Lebanese public's nerves are on the verge of collapse.

"The Lebanese people are fed up with economic problems", said the journalist referring to the nation's high unemployment and poverty rates. "This political crisis will lead to more economic woes, and it is happening now, when the Lebanese public cannot take any additional pressure".

The journalist believes the situation is especially acute because the current Lebanese government doesn't seem to have a solid plan to steer the nation through its current diplomatic and economic crises.
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.
 In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
And she also believes that the future looks even bleaker. In March 2022, Lebanese citizens will go to the polls. But the general elections are unlikely to change the current distribution of power.

"Hezbollah is not worried [about the results]. It knows that the number of its representatives will remain the same. They won't be affected by the elections... It is the ordinary people who will be affected. They are the ones, who will be suffocated. And if the government doesn't put an end to Hezbollah's control, the situation will only get worse".

Shameful anti-Muslims Zionist propaganda disseminated by Sputnik and the Israeli Fascist regime.
HHess
2 November, 10:57 GMT
