Lebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says

The Lebanon-Gulf spat - believed to be the worst in years - continues to deepen.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon, after comments made by the nation's Minister of Information George Kordahi, who slammed Riyadh's involvement in Yemen's civil war and expressed his support for the Houthi rebels, the Kingdom's regional rivals.The UAE, meanwhile, has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, while Saudi Arabia has slashed its imports from the nation.A Worried PublicJana Barakat, a Beirut-based journalist, who has been monitoring the events of the past several days, says that the Lebanese public is deeply concerned about how events will play out.Over the years, the Gulf has poured billions of dollars into the Lebanese economy. Between 2003 and 2015, 76 percent of foreign direct investment in Lebanon came from wealthy Gulf nations.Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council have enjoyed flourishing trade relations, tourists from the Gulf streamed to Lebanon, whereas Lebanese individuals often chose the rich Arab nations as their favourite destination to do business.But as Riyadh became embroiled in the Yemeni conflict, and as Beirut drifted towards Iran, the Kingdom's main rival, relations between the states soured. And they continued to deteriorate following parliamentary elections in 2018, in which Hezbollah, a Shiite group linked to the Islamic Republic, cemented itself in Lebanon's Parliament.Hezbollah's PowerThroughout the years, Hezbollah has managed to cement its position in Lebanese political life. It enjoyed public support not only for ideological reasons but also because it provided socio-economic assistance. It received cash from Iran and used it to build schools, supply medicine during the coronavirus pandemic, and gave out food subsidies at times when the central government failed to do so.However, that link to Iran is not to everyone's liking. Hezbollah, branded as a terror organisation by a number of regional and international players, came under sanctions, and the Lebanese public started to feel the pinch, with the group's popularity beginning to wane.Now, with Lebanon seeing more financial problems on the horizon, Barakat suggests that the Lebanese public's nerves are on the verge of collapse.The journalist believes the situation is especially acute because the current Lebanese government doesn't seem to have a solid plan to steer the nation through its current diplomatic and economic crises.And she also believes that the future looks even bleaker. In March 2022, Lebanese citizens will go to the polls. But the general elections are unlikely to change the current distribution of power.

