Knife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row
Knife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row
France saw a series of terrorist-related attacks last year that began following the beheading of a school teacher in a Paris-suburb by a Muslim immigrant.
A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "France is ruled by the Islamic State" has been shot by police in the French capital Paris. Reports say the incident occurred after he was stopped by staff at the Saint-Lazare train station for not wearing a mask. The individual, who refused to comply with requests to wear the protective gear, then took out the knife and attempted to assault the transport employees. He reportedly shouted pro-Daesh* slogans during the attack.The perpetrator has been rushed to hospital, with local media saying he is in a life-threatening condition. Documents found on him revealed that he was known to police for making previous threats. A police spokesperson said that an investigation has been opened into attempted murder and terrorism.The knife attack is the latest in a series of terror-related incidents that have taken place in France in recent years. In May, a 40-year-old Islamist stabbed a policewoman multiple times and injured a gendarme in the city of Nantes. In April, a female officer was stabbed to death outside a police station in Rambouillet.The latest attack comes amid the trial of key suspects in the November 2015 terrorist attacks, the deadliest in France since World War II. 130 people were killed and over 400 injured when terrorists detonated suicide vests and shot people in the French capital Paris.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
Let me guess this was a hendu-pak Pakistani dalit.
Knife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row

09:59 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 02.11.2021)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERA French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021.
A French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021.
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
France saw a series of terrorist-related attacks last year that began following the beheading of a school teacher in a Paris-suburb by a Muslim immigrant. The latest attack comes amid the trial of key suspects in the November 2015 attacks, which claimed the lives of 130 people and injured over 400.
A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "France is ruled by the Islamic State" has been shot by police in the French capital Paris. Reports say the incident occurred after he was stopped by staff at the Saint-Lazare train station for not wearing a mask.
The individual, who refused to comply with requests to wear the protective gear, then took out the knife and attempted to assault the transport employees. He reportedly shouted pro-Daesh* slogans during the attack.
The perpetrator has been rushed to hospital, with local media saying he is in a life-threatening condition. Documents found on him revealed that he was known to police for making previous threats. A police spokesperson said that an investigation has been opened into attempted murder and terrorism.
The knife attack is the latest in a series of terror-related incidents that have taken place in France in recent years. In May, a 40-year-old Islamist stabbed a policewoman multiple times and injured a gendarme in the city of Nantes. In April, a female officer was stabbed to death outside a police station in Rambouillet.
The latest attack comes amid the trial of key suspects in the November 2015 terrorist attacks, the deadliest in France since World War II. 130 people were killed and over 400 injured when terrorists detonated suicide vests and shot people in the French capital Paris.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
Popular comments
Let me guess this was a hendu-pak Pakistani dalit.
AAhson
2 November, 13:35 GMT
000000
