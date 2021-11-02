https://sputniknews.com/20211102/indian-army-conducts-high-altitude-airborne-exercise-in-eastern-ladakh-1090408919.html
Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
The Indian Army is also conducting сombat аrea jumps and integrated battle drills as part of this three-day exercise. Meanwhile, over 50,000 Chinese troops are reportedly presently deployed along the border in eastern Ladakh.
India is conducting high-altitude airborne drills in the eastern part of Ladakh, demonstrating the ability to land soldiers and validate its rapid response capabilities. The drills, launched on Monday, are being carried out by the 50 Para Brigade also known as "Shatrujeet", the Indian Army's finest paratroopers.The exercise includes the inter-theatre movement of troops and equipment, stand-off drops on precise locations, rapid grouping, and the ability to capture designated targets with a high velocity, as per media reports. According to ANI, on the opening day, soldiers were inserted into a drop zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. The drop was reportedly challenging as it was carried out in minus 20 degree temperatures. The drills are being held three weeks after the 13th round of military talks between India and China, to ease tensions in Ladakh, reached an impasse as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) did not agree to suggestions made by the Indian Army. Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General B.S. Jaswal (Retd.) said that the Indian Army is demonstrating its combat capabilities to China with the high-altitude exercise. Such large-scale exercises come at a time of alleged Chinese advances on the border and a rise in the incidents of transgression along all sectors of the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
The Indian Army is also conducting сombat аrea jumps and integrated battle drills as part of this three-day exercise. Meanwhile, over 50,000 Chinese troops are reportedly presently deployed along the border in eastern Ladakh.
India is conducting high-altitude airborne drills in the eastern part of Ladakh
, demonstrating the ability to land soldiers and validate its rapid response capabilities.
The drills, launched on Monday, are being carried out by the 50 Para Brigade also known as "Shatrujeet", the Indian Army's finest paratroopers.
The exercise includes the inter-theatre movement of troops and equipment, stand-off drops on precise locations, rapid grouping, and the ability to capture designated targets with a high velocity, as per media reports.
According to ANI, on the opening day, soldiers were inserted into a drop zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. The drop was reportedly challenging as it was carried out in minus 20 degree temperatures.
"On 1st November, airborne troops were inserted to a drop zone at an altitude of over 14,000 feet. Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported via C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases", the ANI news agency quoted the Indian Army as saying.
The drills are being held three weeks after the 13th round of military talks between India and China, to ease tensions in Ladakh, reached an impasse as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) did not agree to suggestions made by the Indian Army.
Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General B.S. Jaswal (Retd.) said that the Indian Army is demonstrating its combat capabilities to China with the high-altitude exercise.
"India stood up to China after the border row erupted, and now the army is sending a message that the PLA should not underestimate Indian military capabilities. Such drills have been conducted in the past but on a smaller scale", the Indian daily Hindustan Times quoted Jaswal as saying.
Such large-scale exercises come at a time of alleged Chinese advances on the border and a rise in the incidents of transgression along all sectors of the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).