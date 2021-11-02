Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/indian-army-conducts-high-altitude-airborne-exercise-in-eastern-ladakh-1090408919.html
Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
The Indian Army is also conducting сombat аrea jumps and integrated battle drills as part of this three-day exercise. Meanwhile, over 50,000 Chinese troops are... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T11:03+0000
2021-11-02T11:03+0000
ladakh region
india
indian army
military drill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090413084_0:7:1275:724_1920x0_80_0_0_bdda90cc56a634ada65da5c0b7052368.png
India is conducting high-altitude airborne drills in the eastern part of Ladakh, demonstrating the ability to land soldiers and validate its rapid response capabilities. The drills, launched on Monday, are being carried out by the 50 Para Brigade also known as "Shatrujeet", the Indian Army's finest paratroopers.The exercise includes the inter-theatre movement of troops and equipment, stand-off drops on precise locations, rapid grouping, and the ability to capture designated targets with a high velocity, as per media reports. According to ANI, on the opening day, soldiers were inserted into a drop zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. The drop was reportedly challenging as it was carried out in minus 20 degree temperatures. The drills are being held three weeks after the 13th round of military talks between India and China, to ease tensions in Ladakh, reached an impasse as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) did not agree to suggestions made by the Indian Army. Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General B.S. Jaswal (Retd.) said that the Indian Army is demonstrating its combat capabilities to China with the high-altitude exercise. Such large-scale exercises come at a time of alleged Chinese advances on the border and a rise in the incidents of transgression along all sectors of the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/india-deploys-modern-howitzers-in-ladakh-region-bordering-china-1090089259.html
ladakh region
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090413084_150:0:1125:731_1920x0_80_0_0_0f8eb962db1fbec15812b8b699f7251e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ladakh region, india, indian army, military drill

Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh

11:03 GMT 02.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter / ANIHigh-altitude airborne exercise in eastern Ladakh
High-altitude airborne exercise in eastern Ladakh - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter / ANI
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
The Indian Army is also conducting сombat аrea jumps and integrated battle drills as part of this three-day exercise. Meanwhile, over 50,000 Chinese troops are reportedly presently deployed along the border in eastern Ladakh.
India is conducting high-altitude airborne drills in the eastern part of Ladakh, demonstrating the ability to land soldiers and validate its rapid response capabilities.
The drills, launched on Monday, are being carried out by the 50 Para Brigade also known as "Shatrujeet", the Indian Army's finest paratroopers.
The exercise includes the inter-theatre movement of troops and equipment, stand-off drops on precise locations, rapid grouping, and the ability to capture designated targets with a high velocity, as per media reports.
According to ANI, on the opening day, soldiers were inserted into a drop zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. The drop was reportedly challenging as it was carried out in minus 20 degree temperatures.

"On 1st November, airborne troops were inserted to a drop zone at an altitude of over 14,000 feet. Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported via C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases", the ANI news agency quoted the Indian Army as saying.

The drills are being held three weeks after the 13th round of military talks between India and China, to ease tensions in Ladakh, reached an impasse as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) did not agree to suggestions made by the Indian Army.
An Indian army soldier keeps guard on top of his vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
India Deploys Modern Howitzers in Ladakh Region Bordering China
21 October, 04:35 GMT
Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General B.S. Jaswal (Retd.) said that the Indian Army is demonstrating its combat capabilities to China with the high-altitude exercise.

"India stood up to China after the border row erupted, and now the army is sending a message that the PLA should not underestimate Indian military capabilities. Such drills have been conducted in the past but on a smaller scale", the Indian daily Hindustan Times quoted Jaswal as saying.

Such large-scale exercises come at a time of alleged Chinese advances on the border and a rise in the incidents of transgression along all sectors of the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTIndian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
10:39 GMTGreta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
10:28 GMTUK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail
10:21 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
10:20 GMTNYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
10:20 GMTCOP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:10 GMT'Slap in the Face': DeSantis Raps 'Biden Plan to Give $450K to Migrant Families Separated at Border'
10:04 GMTAmericans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
10:02 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
10:00 GMTVirginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion
09:59 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row
09:39 GMTFormer Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTAt Least 15 Killed, 34 Wounded in Kabul Hospital Blasts 'Claimed by Daesh'
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune