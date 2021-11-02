https://sputniknews.com/20211102/indian-army-conducts-high-altitude-airborne-exercise-in-eastern-ladakh-1090408919.html

Indian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army is also conducting сombat аrea jumps and integrated battle drills as part of this three-day exercise. Meanwhile, over 50,000 Chinese troops are... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

India is conducting high-altitude airborne drills in the eastern part of Ladakh, demonstrating the ability to land soldiers and validate its rapid response capabilities. The drills, launched on Monday, are being carried out by the 50 Para Brigade also known as "Shatrujeet", the Indian Army's finest paratroopers.The exercise includes the inter-theatre movement of troops and equipment, stand-off drops on precise locations, rapid grouping, and the ability to capture designated targets with a high velocity, as per media reports. According to ANI, on the opening day, soldiers were inserted into a drop zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. The drop was reportedly challenging as it was carried out in minus 20 degree temperatures. The drills are being held three weeks after the 13th round of military talks between India and China, to ease tensions in Ladakh, reached an impasse as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) did not agree to suggestions made by the Indian Army. Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General B.S. Jaswal (Retd.) said that the Indian Army is demonstrating its combat capabilities to China with the high-altitude exercise. Such large-scale exercises come at a time of alleged Chinese advances on the border and a rise in the incidents of transgression along all sectors of the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).

