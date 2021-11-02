Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/india-scraps-1-bln-defence-purchase-plan-to-acquire-mk-45-naval-guns-from-us-1090415566.html
India Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
India Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
The Trump administration approved the sale of 13 MK-45 naval guns and related equipment at an estimated cost of around $1 billion in November 2019. These... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T12:33+0000
2021-11-02T12:33+0000
indian navy
guns
frigates
narendra modi
rajnath singh
destroyer
us navy
bae systems
indian defence ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105228/31/1052283120_0:81:2100:1262_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdd8b2fc926e46cd5dc504c75e65160.jpg
The Indian Defence Ministry announced the foreclosure of over a billion-dollar deal with the US on Tuesday, paving the way for the domestic manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited to fill the requirement at the earliest possible date.These guns are to be fitted on four Visakhapatnam-class destroyers and seven Project 17A stealth frigates. The ministry said that BHEL-made SRGM provide niche capabilities to engaging fast-manoeuvring targets like missiles and fast attack crafts using guided munitions and range extensions.While approving the American MK-45, manufactured by BAE Systems Land and Armaments, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in November 2019 that the proposed sale would improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapons systems. "The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-­surface warfare and anti-air defence missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces", the notification read.If the deal had gone through, the Indian Navy would have become one of the few countries to which the US has decided to sell its latest version (Mod 4) of naval guns.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105228/31/1052283120_156:0:1945:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_80599bd1c452e733c94a02965442069a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indian navy, guns, frigates, narendra modi, rajnath singh, destroyer, us navy, bae systems, indian defence ministry

India Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US

12:33 GMT 02.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHNNY R. WILSON / US NAVYThis picture released by the US Navy shows Gunners Mate 2nd Class Shermel Howard cleaning the barrel of the MK-45, a 5-inch, 54-caliber gun system aboard USS Hopper (File)
This picture released by the US Navy shows Gunners Mate 2nd Class Shermel Howard cleaning the barrel of the MK-45, a 5-inch, 54-caliber gun system aboard USS Hopper (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHNNY R. WILSON / US NAVY
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Trump administration approved the sale of 13 MK-45 naval guns and related equipment at an estimated cost of around $1 billion in November 2019. These anti-surface and anti-air guns were being purchased to enhance the lethal capabilities of the Indian Navy.
The Indian Defence Ministry announced the foreclosure of over a billion-dollar deal with the US on Tuesday, paving the way for the domestic manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited to fill the requirement at the earliest possible date.

"As a further impetus to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India), a global procurement case of naval guns has been foreclosed, with these guns' quantity added to the upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)", the Defence Ministry said.

These guns are to be fitted on four Visakhapatnam-class destroyers and seven Project 17A stealth frigates.
The ministry said that BHEL-made SRGM provide niche capabilities to engaging fast-manoeuvring targets like missiles and fast attack crafts using guided munitions and range extensions.
While approving the American MK-45, manufactured by BAE Systems Land and Armaments, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in November 2019 that the proposed sale would improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapons systems.
"The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-­surface warfare and anti-air defence missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces", the notification read.
If the deal had gone through, the Indian Navy would have become one of the few countries to which the US has decided to sell its latest version (Mod 4) of naval guns.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:33 GMTIndia Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
12:08 GMT'Grave Error, Mark': Facebook's New Name 'Meta' Appears to Resemble the Word 'Dead' in Hebrew
12:08 GMTUS Senators Table Amendment to Provide CAATSA Waiver Ahead of S-400 Delivery to India
11:59 GMTAt Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say
11:52 GMTParis-Canberra Submarine Deal Row: Prime Minister Morrison Says He Won't 'Сop Sledging of Australia'
11:51 GMTPakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
11:47 GMT‘Religious Appeasement’: Delhi State Chief Slammed for Announcing Free Pilgrimage
11:34 GMTTen UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Important Circumstances
11:26 GMTLos Angeles 'Jetpack Sightings' Mystery: Authorities Come Up With Possible Explanation
11:19 GMTAmid India's Disastrous T20 World Cup Campaign, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announces Comeback
11:18 GMTIndia Approves $1.1 Bln Deal to Boost Fighting Capabilities of Armed Forces in Indian Ocean
11:03 GMTIndian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
10:39 GMTGreta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
10:28 GMTUK Police Officers Who Took Pictures of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Plead Guilty, Face Jail
10:21 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
10:20 GMTNYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
10:20 GMTCOP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:10 GMT'Slap in the Face': DeSantis Raps 'Biden Plan to Give $450K to Migrant Families Separated at Border'
10:04 GMTAmericans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote