Greta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online

Greta Thunberg only had to spend less than a day in Glasgow in order to imbibe the local spirit and apply it to what she thinks about politicians' contribution to solving the climate crisis. Seemingly unimpressed by the decisions made at COP26, the teen activist gathered a crowd around her by singing "You can shove your climate crisis up your a**e, you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e!".Commenting on COP26 on Tuesday, Thunberg blasted the way that leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other nations tackled the issues of the climate crisis. And this time she was even more critical of the world's politicians than during her viral speech at the UN in 2019.Netizens were impressed with Thunberg's saucy song, cackling at the way the visit to Glasgow had affected her choice of words.Did you ever think there'd come a day when the notorious teen climate activist would be caught singing about how the climate crisis could be shoved "up your a**e"? Neither did many netizens.Others slammed Greta for travelling to COP26 despite her climate aspirations - even though she took a train and not a plane, like many other participatns.The COP26 assembly, also known as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, has already made headlines, not only due to climate action-related decisions made at the summit, but also because of several clips of world leaders snoozing. One such politician, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said during his opening speech that the younger generation is not going to forgive them if politicans fail to take appropriate action to tackle the climate crisis. Judging from the sentiment already voiced by Greta Thunberg, 18, his words might be prescient.

