International
Grammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune
Grammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune
The 30-year-old Grammy-winner's "Shape of You" is the most-streamed single, and is also the highest-grossing tour of all time. Sheeran recently launched his... 02.11.2021
With an overall estimated fortune of £236.5 million ($322 million), star singer Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, for the third time. The "Heat Rich List 2021", compiled by Heat Magazine revealed that in the last year, Sheeran has increased his estimated worth by £26.5 million ($36 million).The second-richest celebrity after Sheeran is English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, whose overall fortune is estimated to be £80 million ($109 million).The singer shot to fame as part of "One Direction" (1D), considered to be one of the most successful English-Irish boy bands ever. The group was formed in London in 2010 and consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.Styles has since enjoyed success as a solo artist and acted in movies such as "Dunkirk" (2017) and Marvel's new "Eternals" (2021). The girl group - "Little Mix" is third on the list, while the fourth position is occupied by Niall Horan, followed by model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne in fifth place. Other big celebrity singers in the "Heat Rich List 2021" include Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - both of whom are estimated to be worth £47 million ($64 million), Dua Lipa with £43.5 million ($59 million), Zayn Malik with £38 million ($21 million), and Sam Smith with £36.8 million ($52 million).Some of the wealthiest stars outside the UK include reality star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner who claimed the top spot, with £773.0 million ($1.05 billion), followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347 million ($472 million).A list of the richest British female athletes placed cyclist Laura Kenny top with £4.7 million ($6.4 million), followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4.0 million ($5.4 million). To estimate the worth of celebrities, the "Heat Rich List" uses record sales, TV contracts, company accounts, and endorsements.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Grammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune

07:38 GMT 02.11.2021
Sangeeta Yadav
The 30-year-old Grammy-winner's "Shape of You" is the most-streamed single, and is also the highest-grossing tour of all time. Sheeran recently launched his highly-anticipated new album, "=" (Equals).
With an overall estimated fortune of £236.5 million ($322 million), star singer Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, for the third time.
The "Heat Rich List 2021", compiled by Heat Magazine revealed that in the last year, Sheeran has increased his estimated worth by £26.5 million ($36 million).
The second-richest celebrity after Sheeran is English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, whose overall fortune is estimated to be £80 million ($109 million).
The singer shot to fame as part of "One Direction" (1D), considered to be one of the most successful English-Irish boy bands ever. The group was formed in London in 2010 and consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.
Styles has since enjoyed success as a solo artist and acted in movies such as "Dunkirk" (2017) and Marvel's new "Eternals" (2021).
The girl group - "Little Mix" is third on the list, while the fourth position is occupied by Niall Horan, followed by model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne in fifth place.
Other big celebrity singers in the "Heat Rich List 2021" include Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - both of whom are estimated to be worth £47 million ($64 million), Dua Lipa with £43.5 million ($59 million), Zayn Malik with £38 million ($21 million), and Sam Smith with £36.8 million ($52 million).
Some of the wealthiest stars outside the UK include reality star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner who claimed the top spot, with £773.0 million ($1.05 billion), followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347 million ($472 million).
A list of the richest British female athletes placed cyclist Laura Kenny top with £4.7 million ($6.4 million), followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4.0 million ($5.4 million).
To estimate the worth of celebrities, the "Heat Rich List" uses record sales, TV contracts, company accounts, and endorsements.
