Government of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency

A domestic conflict erupted in Ethiopia after a shift in the country's political landscape that left the regional Tigray People's Liberation Front out of... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

ethiopia

africa

The government of Ethiopia has declared a nationwide emergency following the forces of northern Tigray province making territorial gains, moving closer to the capital.Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to take up arms in order to defend their homeland against the TPLF's forces. The latter reported seizing two towns to the south of Tigray province and noted that they were mulling marching further towards the capital of Addis Ababa, located 380 kilometres away.

Charlie McD They have to negotiate another cease fire with Tigray and their allies or its all over.

ethiopia

ethiopia, africa