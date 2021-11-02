Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/government-of-ethiopia-declares-nationwide-emergency--1090421876.html
Government of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency
Government of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency
A domestic conflict erupted in Ethiopia after a shift in the country's political landscape that left the regional Tigray People's Liberation Front out of... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T15:33+0000
2021-11-02T15:47+0000
ethiopia
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The government of Ethiopia has declared a nationwide emergency following the forces of northern Tigray province making territorial gains, moving closer to the capital.Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to take up arms in order to defend their homeland against the TPLF's forces. The latter reported seizing two towns to the south of Tigray province and noted that they were mulling marching further towards the capital of Addis Ababa, located 380 kilometres away.
They have to negotiate another cease fire with Tigray and their allies or its all over.
0
1
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, africa

Government of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency

15:33 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 02.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
A domestic conflict erupted in Ethiopia after a shift in the country's political landscape that left the regional Tigray People's Liberation Front out of favour. After the Tigray government organised regional elections in 2020 in defiance of Addis Ababa's orders, the latter launched a military operation against the region in November 2020.
The government of Ethiopia has declared a nationwide emergency following the forces of northern Tigray province making territorial gains, moving closer to the capital.
"The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front] group in several parts of the country", the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate media outlet said.
Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to take up arms in order to defend their homeland against the TPLF's forces. The latter reported seizing two towns to the south of Tigray province and noted that they were mulling marching further towards the capital of Addis Ababa, located 380 kilometres away.
011011
Discuss
Popular comments
They have to negotiate another cease fire with Tigray and their allies or its all over.
Charlie McD
2 November, 18:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:44 GMTMother Admits Telling Police ‘Pack of Lies’ But Denies Driving Son to Murder Teenager in London
15:33 GMTGovernment of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency
15:03 GMTMP Slams ‘Sloppy’ BBC Attack on Home-Grown Coal-for-Steel Project
14:21 GMTQueen Praises Charles and William, Omits Harry in Address to COP26 as She Urges Leaders to Act
14:13 GMTUncharted Waters: US Gripped by Labour Strikes, Resignations Amid Pandemic
14:08 GMTRepublicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows
13:52 GMTOut of an Abundance of Caution? Pentagon Scraps Huge Collection of Afghan War Footage From Database
13:47 GMTOwl Sacrifice: Officials in North India on Alert Over Occult Threat in Approach to Diwali
13:20 GMTBahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately
13:13 GMTBiden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26
13:12 GMTGT Investigates: Behind US' Espionage Campaign: How Does CIA Recruit Spies Targeting China?
13:09 GMTUS Polarisation Conundrum: Why Politicians, Press Aren't Rushing to Unite Divided Americans
12:33 GMTIndia Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
12:08 GMT'Grave Error, Mark': Facebook's New Name 'Meta' Appears to Resemble the Word 'Dead' in Hebrew
12:08 GMTUS Senators Table Amendment to Provide CAATSA Waiver Ahead of S-400 Delivery to India
11:59 GMTAt Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say
11:52 GMTParis-Canberra Submarine Deal Row: Prime Minister Morrison Says He Won't 'Сop Sledging of Australia'
11:51 GMTPakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
11:47 GMT‘Religious Appeasement’: Delhi State Chief Slammed for Announcing Free Pilgrimage
11:34 GMTTen UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR