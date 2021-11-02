Government of Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency

The government of Ethiopia has declared a nationwide emergency following the forces of northern Tigray province making territorial gains, moving closer to the capital.Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to take up arms in order to defend their homeland against the TPLF's forces. The latter reported seizing two towns to the south of Tigray province and noted that they were mulling marching further towards the capital of Addis Ababa, located 380 kilometres away.
Charlie McD
They have to negotiate another cease fire with Tigray and their allies or its all over.
A domestic conflict erupted in Ethiopia after a shift in the country's political landscape that left the regional Tigray People's Liberation Front out of favour. After the Tigray government organised regional elections in 2020 in defiance of Addis Ababa's orders, the latter launched a military operation against the region in November 2020.
"The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front] group in several parts of the country", the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate media outlet said.
