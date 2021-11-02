https://sputniknews.com/20211102/former-afghan-vice-president-urges-ghani-to-release-records-of-talks-with-khalilzad-1090410883.html

Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad

Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban*... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T09:39+0000

2021-11-02T09:39+0000

2021-11-02T09:41+0000

zalmay khalilzad

ashraf ghani

asia & pacific

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/78/1076787875_0:0:3056:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_e2bfe84a2a459d4e748603ee189f8ace.jpg

Saleh wrote on Twitter that Khalilzad allegedly "smilingly lobbying" for the Taliban movement* and the Haqqani Network*. The former vice president also accused Khalilzad of concealing "secret annexes" to the Doha agreement, which the US signed with the Taliban in 2020.In July and August, Khalilzad participated in negotiations in various formats on the situation in Afghanistan. In particular, he called on the Taliban to stop their offensive in the country.The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.On 7 September, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.* The Taliban movement and the Haqqani Network are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

zalmay khalilzad, ashraf ghani, asia & pacific, afghanistan