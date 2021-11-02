Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/former-afghan-vice-president-urges-ghani-to-release-records-of-talks-with-khalilzad-1090410883.html
Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban*... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T09:39+0000
2021-11-02T09:41+0000
zalmay khalilzad
ashraf ghani
asia & pacific
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/78/1076787875_0:0:3056:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_e2bfe84a2a459d4e748603ee189f8ace.jpg
Saleh wrote on Twitter that Khalilzad allegedly "smilingly lobbying" for the Taliban movement* and the Haqqani Network*. The former vice president also accused Khalilzad of concealing "secret annexes" to the Doha agreement, which the US signed with the Taliban in 2020.In July and August, Khalilzad participated in negotiations in various formats on the situation in Afghanistan. In particular, he called on the Taliban to stop their offensive in the country.The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.On 7 September, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.* The Taliban movement and the Haqqani Network are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/78/1076787875_339:0:3056:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_2d816c6b54db03f2d227c798a4d892d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zalmay khalilzad, ashraf ghani, asia & pacific, afghanistan

Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad

09:39 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 09:41 GMT 02.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinSpecial Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad
Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban* takeover, urged the former leader of the country, Ashraf Ghani, to release the records of conversations with the former US representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad about the peace process.
Saleh wrote on Twitter that Khalilzad allegedly "smilingly lobbying" for the Taliban movement* and the Haqqani Network*. The former vice president also accused Khalilzad of concealing "secret annexes" to the Doha agreement, which the US signed with the Taliban in 2020.

"I call on @ashrafghani to release the tapes (esp Jul/Aug) of the conversations with Khalilzad & other relevant foreign diplmts on peace process to counter the growing propaganda that it was & is all the Afghan fault. I know these tapes exist & hope you have them"б Saleh tweeted.

In July and August, Khalilzad participated in negotiations in various formats on the situation in Afghanistan. In particular, he called on the Taliban to stop their offensive in the country.
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
On 7 September, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
* The Taliban movement and the Haqqani Network are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:39 GMTFormer Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTExplosion and Gunfire Reported Near Military Hospital in Kabul
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune
07:31 GMTPrince Andrew's Attack on Accuser Virginia Giuffre May Backfire in Court, Lawyers Say
07:23 GMTAntonio Conte Set to Become Spurs Head Coach After Tottenham Offers Him $17.75 Million a Year
07:16 GMTLess than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February
07:14 GMTLebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says
06:38 GMTAs Israel Slaps Tax on Plastic Disposables, Why is Ultra-Orthodox Community Fuming Over the Move?
06:05 GMTRussia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
06:00 GMTAt Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
05:47 GMTMinneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
05:46 GMT'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
05:36 GMTRussia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
05:26 GMTMale Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment