Explosion and Gunfire Reported Near Military Hospital in Kabul

Reports suggest that the blast near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital occurred at around 13:00 local time (8:30 GMT). 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Afghan capital of Kabul was hit by a bomb attack on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.Later, witnesses told Sputnik that another blast had been heard in the area.So far, there have been no official reports about casualties caused by the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.Several photos, allegedly taken near the hospital, were uploaded online.The situation in the country remains uneasy after the Taliban takeover in August. In the meantime, recent reports suggest that ex-security personnel has been joining the Daesh* terror group since the collapse of the US-backed government of Ashraf Ghani.In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against Afghan government troops, amid the US withdrawal from the country. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and later declared an end to the two-decade war in the nation.*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.

