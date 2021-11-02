Explosion and Gunfire Reported Near Military Hospital in Kabul
08:48 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 02.11.2021)
Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021
Reports suggest that the blast near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital occurred at around 13:00 local time (8:30 GMT).
The Afghan capital of Kabul was hit by a bomb attack on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.
"A suicide bomb attack took place in a 400-bed hospital next to the Ministry of Public Health", the eyewitness said, adding that shots were fired after the blast.
Later, witnesses told Sputnik that another blast had been heard in the area.
So far, there have been no official reports about casualties caused by the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.
Several photos, allegedly taken near the hospital, were uploaded online.
The Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan National Military Hospital, often referred to as the Daoud Khan Military Hospital or the National Military Hospital, is a military hospital located in Kabul, Afghanistan#Afghanistan #Kabul #news #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/qaiPoohrpS— 🇦🇫 🇵🇰 🇸 🇲 🇲 🇦 🇫 🇵 🇦 🇰 🇮🇳 🇮🇷 (@SMMAfPak) November 2, 2021
NEW: Suspected UK-US-linked Islamic State of Iraq and Syria attacks in progress near Daoud Khan Military Hospital in #Kabul, Afghanistan.— Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) November 2, 2021
3 casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/MjQv4JyXXL
The situation in the country remains uneasy after the Taliban takeover in August. In the meantime, recent reports suggest that ex-security personnel has been joining the Daesh* terror group since the collapse of the US-backed government of Ashraf Ghani.
In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against Afghan government troops, amid the US withdrawal from the country. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and later declared an end to the two-decade war in the nation.
*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.