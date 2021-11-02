https://sputniknews.com/20211102/ex-dea-agent-claims-fbi-informant-urged-him-to-break-into-capitol-says-refused-to-do-it-1090424626.html

Ex-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It

The deadly US Capitol riot took place on 6 January, as a violent mob of those opposing the certification of the results for the 2020 US presidential election... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

A former Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) employee, Mark Ibrahim, who is charged in the Capitol riot and faces 15 years behind bars, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he never entered the building.In a Carlson-hosted Fox News show called 'Patriot Purge', Ibharim asserted that he was invited to former US President Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally by an FBI informant with whom he was acquainted during his military service. It was the informant, Ibrahim claimed, who urged him to join the mob and break into the building - something that Ibrahim says he refused to do.Carlson echoed the sentiment, saying that he had confirmed Ibrahim's words by speaking to the unnamed informant.Ibrahim, accused by federal prosecutors of bringing his official gun and badge on to Capitol grounds and illegally climbing on a monument to deliver "a monologue", was fired from his job with the DEA.Carlson's television show has received strong backlash, online and off. Among the critics are Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. CNN anchor Jim Acosta blasted Carlson's series as "Proud Boy porn", referring to the notorious white nationalist group the 'Proud Boys.'Carlson responded to Cheney's comment on Thursday during his show.The Capitol riot occurred on 6 January, with a crowd of Trump supporters angry about the results of the 2020 presidential election storming and ransacking various parts of the Capitol and threatening many politicians inside with violence. The riot killed 5, including a Capitol police officer. Over 600 people have been charged following the riot, and Trump was impeached a second time by the US House for "incitement to insurrection". The Senate subsequently refused to remove Trump from office as the latter denied the claim, stating that he never wanted violence on US streets.

