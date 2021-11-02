Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/ex-dea-agent-claims-fbi-informant-urged-him-to-break-into-capitol-says-refused-to-do-it-1090424626.html
Ex-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It
Ex-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It
The deadly US Capitol riot took place on 6 January, as a violent mob of those opposing the certification of the results for the 2020 US presidential election... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T20:41+0000
2021-11-02T20:41+0000
donald trump
us
tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg
A former Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) employee, Mark Ibrahim, who is charged in the Capitol riot and faces 15 years behind bars, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he never entered the building.In a Carlson-hosted Fox News show called 'Patriot Purge', Ibharim asserted that he was invited to former US President Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally by an FBI informant with whom he was acquainted during his military service. It was the informant, Ibrahim claimed, who urged him to join the mob and break into the building - something that Ibrahim says he refused to do.Carlson echoed the sentiment, saying that he had confirmed Ibrahim's words by speaking to the unnamed informant.Ibrahim, accused by federal prosecutors of bringing his official gun and badge on to Capitol grounds and illegally climbing on a monument to deliver "a monologue", was fired from his job with the DEA.Carlson's television show has received strong backlash, online and off. Among the critics are Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. CNN anchor Jim Acosta blasted Carlson's series as "Proud Boy porn", referring to the notorious white nationalist group the 'Proud Boys.'Carlson responded to Cheney's comment on Thursday during his show.The Capitol riot occurred on 6 January, with a crowd of Trump supporters angry about the results of the 2020 presidential election storming and ransacking various parts of the Capitol and threatening many politicians inside with violence. The riot killed 5, including a Capitol police officer. Over 600 people have been charged following the riot, and Trump was impeached a second time by the US House for "incitement to insurrection". The Senate subsequently refused to remove Trump from office as the latter denied the claim, stating that he never wanted violence on US streets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f17bd14b067071f775ea3748b69067a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, tucker carlson

Ex-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It

20:41 GMT 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The deadly US Capitol riot took place on 6 January, as a violent mob of those opposing the certification of the results for the 2020 US presidential election stormed the Capitol building in a riot that killed five, including a Capitol Hill police officer.
A former Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) employee, Mark Ibrahim, who is charged in the Capitol riot and faces 15 years behind bars, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he never entered the building.
In a Carlson-hosted Fox News show called 'Patriot Purge', Ibharim asserted that he was invited to former US President Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally by an FBI informant with whom he was acquainted during his military service. It was the informant, Ibrahim claimed, who urged him to join the mob and break into the building - something that Ibrahim says he refused to do.
Carlson echoed the sentiment, saying that he had confirmed Ibrahim's words by speaking to the unnamed informant.
Ibrahim, accused by federal prosecutors of bringing his official gun and badge on to Capitol grounds and illegally climbing on a monument to deliver "a monologue", was fired from his job with the DEA.

"They labeled me a domestic terrorist, I just want to see peace and unity", Ibrahim told Carlson. "I'm afraid that if this division and dehumanizing continues, that's where America is headed, and I pray that never happens."

Carlson's television show has received strong backlash, online and off. Among the critics are Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. CNN anchor Jim Acosta blasted Carlson's series as "Proud Boy porn", referring to the notorious white nationalist group the 'Proud Boys.'
Carlson responded to Cheney's comment on Thursday during his show.

"Until yesterday she and Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to understand Jan. 6. Unfortunately for them, that’s not how a free society works. Politicians don’t get to put parameters around your thoughts or conversations. Free people are allowed to ask any question they want," Carlson stated. "They can follow the facts to their own logical conclusions and that’s exactly what we set out to do months ago when we began reporting out this story."

The Capitol riot occurred on 6 January, with a crowd of Trump supporters angry about the results of the 2020 presidential election storming and ransacking various parts of the Capitol and threatening many politicians inside with violence. The riot killed 5, including a Capitol police officer.
Over 600 people have been charged following the riot, and Trump was impeached a second time by the US House for "incitement to insurrection". The Senate subsequently refused to remove Trump from office as the latter denied the claim, stating that he never wanted violence on US streets.
020002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTUS Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter
21:30 GMTUS Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyers Will Replace Rapid-Fire Guns With Hypersonic Missiles - Report
21:21 GMTFacebook to Shutter Facial Recognition System Amid Rising Safety Concerns
21:13 GMTCDC Panel Backs US' First COVID Vaccine for Schoolchildren Aged Five to 11
21:08 GMTRubbish Piles Up in Rat-Plagued Glasgow as Refuse Strike Hits During COP26
20:46 GMTLords Pass Protest Vote Against Government Break With Pensions 'Triple Lock'
20:45 GMTNorway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal
20:41 GMTEx-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It
20:35 GMTYahoo Pulls Out of China Citing 'Challenging' Business, Legal Environment - Statement
20:18 GMTPakistan Releases Hundreds of Members of the Banned TLP Group
20:18 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme
20:04 GMTVirginia Democrat Caught Tampering With Campaign Signs by Police Hours Before Election
19:50 GMTPelosi, Progressive Dems Losing Patience on Spending Package Talks as Manchin Says ‘Not in a Rush’
19:33 GMTBiden: China Made 'Big Mistake' by Not Showing Up to COP26 Summit
19:28 GMTBiden Delivers Speech on Sidelines of COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow
18:18 GMTPhotos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City
17:36 GMTTrudeau Delivers Remarks at COP26 Summit in Glasgow
17:29 GMTFacebook Allowed COVID-19 Misinformation to Flourish on Its Platforms, Research Says
17:20 GMTTaliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan
16:49 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Election is a 'Referendum' on Democrats, Tucker Carlson Claims