Ex-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It

A former Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) employee, Mark Ibrahim, who is charged in the Capitol riot and faces 15 years behind bars, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he never entered the building.In a Carlson-hosted Fox News show called 'Patriot Purge', Ibharim asserted that he was invited to former US President Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally by an FBI informant with whom he was acquainted during his military service. It was the informant, Ibrahim claimed, who urged him to join the mob and break into the building - something that Ibrahim says he refused to do.Carlson echoed the sentiment, saying that he had confirmed Ibrahim's words by speaking to the unnamed informant.Ibrahim, accused by federal prosecutors of bringing his official gun and badge on to Capitol grounds and illegally climbing on a monument to deliver "a monologue", was fired from his job with the DEA.Carlson's television show has received strong backlash, online and off. Among the critics are Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. CNN anchor Jim Acosta blasted Carlson's series as "Proud Boy porn", referring to the notorious white nationalist group the 'Proud Boys.'Carlson responded to Cheney's comment on Thursday during his show.The Capitol riot occurred on 6 January, with a crowd of Trump supporters angry about the results of the 2020 presidential election storming and ransacking various parts of the Capitol and threatening many politicians inside with violence. The riot killed 5, including a Capitol police officer. Over 600 people have been charged following the riot, and Trump was impeached a second time by the US House for "incitement to insurrection". The Senate subsequently refused to remove Trump from office as the latter denied the claim, stating that he never wanted violence on US streets.
In a Carlson-hosted Fox News show called 'Patriot Purge', Ibharim asserted that he was invited to former US President Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally by an FBI informant with whom he was acquainted during his military service. It was the informant, Ibrahim claimed, who urged him to join the mob and break into the building - something that Ibrahim says he refused to do.
Carlson echoed the sentiment, saying that he had confirmed Ibrahim's words by speaking to the unnamed informant.
Ibrahim, accused by federal prosecutors of bringing his official gun and badge on to Capitol grounds and illegally climbing on a monument to deliver "a monologue", was fired from his job with the DEA.
"They labeled me a domestic terrorist, I just want to see peace and unity", Ibrahim told Carlson. "I'm afraid that if this division and dehumanizing continues, that's where America is headed, and I pray that never happens."
Carlson's television show has received strong backlash, online and off. Among the critics are Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. CNN anchor Jim Acosta blasted Carlson's series as "Proud Boy porn", referring to the notorious white nationalist group the 'Proud Boys.'
Carlson responded to Cheney's comment on Thursday during his show.
"Until yesterday she and Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to understand Jan. 6. Unfortunately for them, that’s not how a free society works. Politicians don’t get to put parameters around your thoughts or conversations. Free people are allowed to ask any question they want," Carlson stated. "They can follow the facts to their own logical conclusions and that’s exactly what we set out to do months ago when we began reporting out this story."
