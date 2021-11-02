https://sputniknews.com/20211102/cnn-analyst-compares-lets-go-brandon-jibe-to-nazi-and-daesh-slogans-1090426887.html

CNN Analyst Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' Jibe to Nazi and Daesh Slogans

Social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of liberal hand-wringing over the sanitised version of an insult aimed at US President Joe Biden, recalling the... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

A senior analyst at pro-Democrat news network CNN has compared the notorious 'Let's Go Brandon' chant to Nazi, Ku Klux Klan and Islamic State* slogans.Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary during Bill Clinton's second term, tweeted the inflammatory comment on Monday., The slogan has its origins in an attempt by news network NBC to cover up the vocal disapproval of Biden from a crowd at a NASCAR race at Alabama's Talladega Speedway, as they loudly chanted "F*ck Joe Biden" on air after a race. Reporter Kelli Stavast coined the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" as she interviewed winning driver Brandon Brown over the chants, which have become common at some sporting events and protest rallies.NBC's attempt to conceal Biden's unpopularity naturally turned the phrase into a not-so-secret code-word, spawning not one, but two hit hip-hop diss tracks against the president.Lockhart has a history of comparing his mainstream political opponents to Adolf Hitler's genocidal movement.He is not the only media personality driven to hysterics by people being rude to a president. Some claim that a pilot on Southwest Airlines — which recently backed down from imposing Biden's vaccine mandates on its staff — was "mentally unstable" and a "terrorist" after he signed off a message to passengers with the phrase.One Associated Press journalist who was on the flight claimed she almost got thrown off after she tried to question the pilot — who made the comment after it had already landed.The Twittersphere was crammed with users pointing out the double standard of those objections after four years of liberal activists yelling obscenities at former US President Donald Trump. Even some left-wingers were disgusted by the hypocrisy.Islamic State (Isis or Daesh) is a terrorist organisation banned in many countries including Russia.

