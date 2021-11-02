CNN Analyst Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' Jibe to Nazi and Daesh Slogans

A senior analyst at pro-Democrat news network CNN has compared the notorious 'Let's Go Brandon' chant to Nazi, Ku Klux Klan and Islamic State* slogans.Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary during Bill Clinton's second term, tweeted the inflammatory comment on Monday., The slogan has its origins in an attempt by news network NBC to cover up the vocal disapproval of Biden from a crowd at a NASCAR race at Alabama's Talladega Speedway, as they loudly chanted "F*ck Joe Biden" on air after a race. Reporter Kelli Stavast coined the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" as she interviewed winning driver Brandon Brown over the chants, which have become common at some sporting events and protest rallies.NBC's attempt to conceal Biden's unpopularity naturally turned the phrase into a not-so-secret code-word, spawning not one, but two hit hip-hop diss tracks against the president.Lockhart has a history of comparing his mainstream political opponents to Adolf Hitler's genocidal movement.He is not the only media personality driven to hysterics by people being rude to a president. Some claim that a pilot on Southwest Airlines — which recently backed down from imposing Biden's vaccine mandates on its staff — was "mentally unstable" and a "terrorist" after he signed off a message to passengers with the phrase.One Associated Press journalist who was on the flight claimed she almost got thrown off after she tried to question the pilot — who made the comment after it had already landed.The Twittersphere was crammed with users pointing out the double standard of those objections after four years of liberal activists yelling obscenities at former US President Donald Trump. Even some left-wingers were disgusted by the hypocrisy.Islamic State (Isis or Daesh) is a terrorist organisation banned in many countries including Russia.
Social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of liberal hand-wringing over the sanitised version of an insult aimed at US President Joe Biden, recalling the constant refrain of "F*ck Trump" and multiple calls for the previous president's impeachment.
"You know who also had coded statements like Brandon? ISIS, the Klan, Nazi's...beginning to get the point?" Lockhart wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday.
The slogan has its origins in an attempt by news network NBC to cover up the vocal disapproval of Biden from a crowd at a NASCAR race at Alabama's Talladega Speedway, as they loudly chanted "F*ck Joe Biden" on air after a race. Reporter Kelli Stavast coined the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" as she interviewed winning driver Brandon Brown over the chants, which have become common at some sporting events and protest rallies.
A liberal journalist from NBC News invented “Let’s go Brandon” to cover up the actual words of the chant. So does that make her a Nazi? https://t.co/uYtz3zB6Vb
He is not the only media personality driven to hysterics by people being rude to a president. Some claim that a pilot on Southwest Airlines — which recently backed down from imposing Biden's vaccine mandates on its staff — was "mentally unstable" and a "terrorist" after he signed off a message to passengers with the phrase.
CNN Analyst compared a pilot saying “Let’s Go Brandon” to “Long Live ISIS”
One Associated Press journalist who was on the flight claimed she almost got thrown off after she tried to question the pilot — who made the comment after it had already landed.
TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane. https://t.co/xZI5FtLzJB
The gaslighting on this Let's Go Brandon shit is insane. They literally spent 4 years plus shouting Fuck Trump from every megaphone & podium, now they say Biden critics are vulgar. For all their vanity, you'd think at least one of these clowns would look in the fucking mirror.
The pearl-clutching over "Let's Go Brandon" is hilarious, coming from the people who spent 4 years wishing death on Trump and anyone who supported him.
Cry all you want, I assure you the trolling will only intensify from here on out.
Why?
Because Fuck Joe Biden, that's why.
— Clifton Duncan: The Jordan Peterson of Actors. (@cliftonaduncan) November 2, 2021
Part of the joke of “Let’s Go Brandon,” of course, is that you couldn’t go five minutes during the last administration without hearing someone in pearls or a bowtie screaming “Fuck Trump”: https://t.co/o4HmaUss8p
Even some left-wingers were disgusted by the hypocrisy.
The controversy and neoliberal outrage over “Let’s go Brandon” is just more duopoly foolishness. Fuck Joe Biden and fuck Donald Trump. They’re both trash. America deserves better than these two corrupt parties who use our government to enrich themselves & their corporate donors.