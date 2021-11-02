Registration was successful!
CDC Panel Backs US' First COVID Vaccine for Schoolchildren Aged Five to 11
CDC Panel Backs US' First COVID Vaccine for Schoolchildren Aged Five to 11
02.11.2021
On Tuesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously moved to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The 14-0 decision came following an hours-long meeting that began at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and shots could be administered to children as soon as tonight or tomorrow, if Walensky issues a final approval. Prior to the vote, members of the panel openly expressed that they would support the proposed pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is one-third of the regular Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose administered to teens and adults.White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients told reporters during a Monday news conference that the US is in "great shape on supply" of pediatric vaccines, and should be able to vaccinate all 28 million US children in the 5 to 11 age group. It was also revealed that the Biden administration has already made packaging and shipment arrangements for the expected millions of vaccine doses. The administration hopes its push to ship out shots will provide parents with a wide range of locations to vaccinate their children. "We are not waiting on the operations and logistics," the White House COVID Response Coordinator emphasized. Zients also announced that day that the US had reached two milestones in its fight against COVID-19, as 80% of US adults have been administered at least one vaccine dose and 70% US adults have been fully vaccinated against the highly-contagious global pandemic.
CDC Panel Backs US' First COVID Vaccine for Schoolchildren Aged Five to 11

21:13 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 22:04 GMT 02.11.2021)
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel's recommendation will be issued to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal agency. The CDC director has the final say in whether the agency moves to endorse the submission.
On Tuesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously moved to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
The 14-0 decision came following an hours-long meeting that began at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and shots could be administered to children as soon as tonight or tomorrow, if Walensky issues a final approval.
Prior to the vote, members of the panel openly expressed that they would support the proposed pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is one-third of the regular Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose administered to teens and adults.

"The reason I’m voting for this is individual protection," said ACIP chair Dr. Grace Lee, who sits on the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Subgroup. "I value preventing infection in children, and I think it can have a huge positive impact on their health, their social and emotional wellbeing, their educational outcomes, and their long-term trajectory."

White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients told reporters during a Monday news conference that the US is in "great shape on supply" of pediatric vaccines, and should be able to vaccinate all 28 million US children in the 5 to 11 age group.
It was also revealed that the Biden administration has already made packaging and shipment arrangements for the expected millions of vaccine doses. The administration hopes its push to ship out shots will provide parents with a wide range of locations to vaccinate their children.
"We are not waiting on the operations and logistics," the White House COVID Response Coordinator emphasized.
Zients also announced that day that the US had reached two milestones in its fight against COVID-19, as 80% of US adults have been administered at least one vaccine dose and 70% US adults have been fully vaccinated against the highly-contagious global pandemic.
