Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/bosphorus-strait-temporarily-closed-for-transit-vessels-due-to-heavy-fog---photo-1090409214.html
Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Bosphorus Strait has been temporarily closed to transit vessels due to heavy fog, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday. 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T08:25+0000
2021-11-02T08:38+0000
world
bosphorus
fog
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/02/1077880239_590:0:3072:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_7a822923032387101356e964aa57d9d3.jpg
The fog that covered Istanbul overnight intensified in the morning, and it was decided to close the Bosphorus Strait to transit ships in both directions, according to NTV.The Bosphorus is a major waterway that connects the Black Sea and the Mediterranean via the Sea of Marmara. It is the world's narrowest strait used for international navigation.
Perfect time to sink the Paedophile War Ships that are nowhere near their Homeland, which is the Land of Bill Cosby and the Home in Jeffrey Epstein!!
0
1
bosphorus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/02/1077880239_1084:0:2945:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_8dbd8d3fea6c85e9903d6f079b3bd229.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, bosphorus, fog

Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo

08:25 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 02.11.2021)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bertil Videt / BosphorusBosphorus
Bosphorus - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bertil Videt / Bosphorus
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Bosphorus Strait has been temporarily closed to transit vessels due to heavy fog, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.
The fog that covered Istanbul overnight intensified in the morning, and it was decided to close the Bosphorus Strait to transit ships in both directions, according to NTV.
The Bosphorus is a major waterway that connects the Black Sea and the Mediterranean via the Sea of Marmara. It is the world's narrowest strait used for international navigation.
211000
Discuss
Popular comments
Perfect time to sink the Paedophile War Ships that are nowhere near their Homeland, which is the Land of Bill Cosby and the Home in Jeffrey Epstein!!
Rus Hammer Head
2 November, 11:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTExplosion and Gunfire Reported Near Military Hospital in Kabul
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune
07:31 GMTPrince Andrew's Attack on Accuser Virginia Giuffre May Backfire in Court, Lawyers Say
07:23 GMTAntonio Conte Set to Become Spurs Head Coach After Tottenham Offers Him $17.75 Million a Year
07:16 GMTLess than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February
07:14 GMTLebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says
06:38 GMTAs Israel Slaps Tax on Plastic Disposables, Why is Ultra-Orthodox Community Fuming Over the Move?
06:05 GMTRussia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
06:00 GMTAt Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
05:47 GMTMinneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
05:46 GMT'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
05:36 GMTRussia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
05:26 GMTMale Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment
04:35 GMTSix Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video