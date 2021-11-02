Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/bahrain-urges-its-citizens-to-leave-lebanon-immediately-1090417650.html
Bahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately
Bahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately
Previously, several Gulf States, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon following the Lebanese... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T13:20+0000
2021-11-02T14:08+0000
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090418822_0:130:3179:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b6a93fdd890044a15f598950f3fa46.jpg
Bahrain's Foreign Ministry has called on all of its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.The warning comes soon after Bahrain expelled Lebanese envoy from the country and banned all imports from Lebanon. Manama also recalled its own ambassador to Lebanon.Bahrain thus mirrored the response by the allies of the Saudi-led coalition, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, who also expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their ambassadors.The Gulf States' decision follows criticism by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who blasted the coalition's military campaign in Yemen. Kordahi accused the coalition of bombing "homes, villages, funerals, and weddings" in Yemen, while stressing that the Houthi militants were defending themselves against "external aggression".Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been waging a campaign against the Houthi movement, which seized power in the country's capital Aden in 2014 triggering a civil war. The constant bombings and the blockade of Yemen led to a massive humanitarian disaster in the country, with the UN and several foreign countries calling on the coalition to cease the intervention that has so far failed to throw the Houthis out and put the former government back in power.
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/arab-league-urges-against-further-escalation-of-lebanese-gulf-row-1090342625.html
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090418822_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b819a6e87c40c24797156f4c3fad673.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanon

Bahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately

13:20 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 02.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Hasan JamaliBahrainis wave national flags during a protest march against the government in Sitra, Bahrain, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. A few thousand protesters chanted for democracy in the Gulf island kingdom and freedom for people jailed during the 3 1/2-year-old uprising. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Bahrainis wave national flags during a protest march against the government in Sitra, Bahrain, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. A few thousand protesters chanted for democracy in the Gulf island kingdom and freedom for people jailed during the 3 1/2-year-old uprising. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, several Gulf States, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon following the Lebanese information minister's criticism of the Saudi coalition's military operation in Yemen.
Bahrain's Foreign Ministry has called on all of its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain urges all citizens in the Lebanese Republic to leave immediately, following the tense situation there which calls for extra caution. The ministry reiterates its previous statements, to not travel to the Lebanese Republic definitively", the Foreign Ministry said.

The warning comes soon after Bahrain expelled Lebanese envoy from the country and banned all imports from Lebanon. Manama also recalled its own ambassador to Lebanon.
Bahrain thus mirrored the response by the allies of the Saudi-led coalition, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, who also expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their ambassadors.
Lebanese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
Arab League Urges Against Further Escalation of Lebanese-Gulf Row
30 October, 12:06 GMT
The Gulf States' decision follows criticism by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who blasted the coalition's military campaign in Yemen. Kordahi accused the coalition of bombing "homes, villages, funerals, and weddings" in Yemen, while stressing that the Houthi militants were defending themselves against "external aggression".
Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been waging a campaign against the Houthi movement, which seized power in the country's capital Aden in 2014 triggering a civil war. The constant bombings and the blockade of Yemen led to a massive humanitarian disaster in the country, with the UN and several foreign countries calling on the coalition to cease the intervention that has so far failed to throw the Houthis out and put the former government back in power.
121111
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:13 GMTUncharted Waters: US Gripped by Labour Strikes, Resignations Amid Pandemic
14:08 GMTRepublicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows
13:52 GMTOut of an Abundance of Caution? Pentagon Scraps Huge Collection of Afghan War Footage From Database
13:47 GMTOwl Sacrifice: Officials in North India on Alert Over Occult Threat in Approach to Diwali
13:20 GMTBahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately
13:13 GMTBiden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26
13:12 GMTGT Investigates: Behind US' Espionage Campaign: How Does CIA Recruit Spies Targeting China?
13:09 GMTUS Polarisation Conundrum: Why Politicians, Press Aren't Rushing to Unite Divided Americans
12:33 GMTIndia Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
12:08 GMT'Grave Error, Mark': Facebook's New Name 'Meta' Appears to Resemble the Word 'Dead' in Hebrew
12:08 GMTUS Senators Table Amendment to Provide CAATSA Waiver Ahead of S-400 Delivery to India
11:59 GMTAt Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say
11:52 GMTParis-Canberra Submarine Deal Row: Prime Minister Morrison Says He Won't 'Сop Sledging of Australia'
11:51 GMTPakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
11:47 GMT‘Religious Appeasement’: Delhi State Chief Slammed for Announcing Free Pilgrimage
11:34 GMTTen UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Important Circumstances
11:26 GMTLos Angeles 'Jetpack Sightings' Mystery: Authorities Come Up With Possible Explanation
11:19 GMTAmid India's Disastrous T20 World Cup Campaign, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announces Comeback
11:18 GMTIndia Approves $1.1 Bln Deal to Boost Fighting Capabilities of Armed Forces in Indian Ocean