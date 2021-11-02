https://sputniknews.com/20211102/bahrain-urges-its-citizens-to-leave-lebanon-immediately-1090417650.html

Bahrain Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately

Previously, several Gulf States, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon following the Lebanese... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry has called on all of its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.The warning comes soon after Bahrain expelled Lebanese envoy from the country and banned all imports from Lebanon. Manama also recalled its own ambassador to Lebanon.Bahrain thus mirrored the response by the allies of the Saudi-led coalition, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, who also expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their ambassadors.The Gulf States' decision follows criticism by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who blasted the coalition's military campaign in Yemen. Kordahi accused the coalition of bombing "homes, villages, funerals, and weddings" in Yemen, while stressing that the Houthi militants were defending themselves against "external aggression".Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been waging a campaign against the Houthi movement, which seized power in the country's capital Aden in 2014 triggering a civil war. The constant bombings and the blockade of Yemen led to a massive humanitarian disaster in the country, with the UN and several foreign countries calling on the coalition to cease the intervention that has so far failed to throw the Houthis out and put the former government back in power.

