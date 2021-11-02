Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/at-least-38000-girls-and-women-in-sweden-are-genitally-mutilated-survey-estimates-1090405707.html
At Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
At Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
In the survey, the excruciatingly painful and previously unfamiliar process in Scandinavia was called a lifelong trauma and a disaster, whose consequences may... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T06:00+0000
2021-11-02T06:00+0000
news
europe
sweden
immigration
scandinavia
female genital mutilation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105722/30/1057223014_0:227:1920:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_db4d3716982c35086d0b465d1673116d.jpg
There are at least 38,000 genitally-mutilated girls and women living in Sweden, the National Board of Health and Welfare has estimated, sounding the alarm over the dangerous lack of knowledge within the healthcare sector about this issue, unknown in the Nordic country barely decades ago.Because it is girls between the ages of 4 and 14 who are exposed to genital mutilation, the National Board of Health and Welfare stressed the importance of preventive work at the pre-school and school level. However, barely 28 percent of school nurses and 45 percent of youth clinics work preventively against female genital mutilation.Furthermore, of the estimated 38,000 girls and women exposed to female genital mutilation in Sweden, only around 5,000 have ever sought care. Most often it has occurred in connection with pregnancy, according to the survey.Yet, even many healthcare professionals lack knowledge in the area, according to a survey conducted by the National Board of Health and Welfare among health centres, youth clinics, gynaecological clinics, maternal healthcare, and school nurses.For instance, 49 percent of the heads of operations at health centres stated that the staff at their reception did not have any training on genital mutilation and 55 percent said that none of the staff had attended online tutorials about FGM. Among school nurses, more than half, 52 percent, admitted a lack of education about this topic."Both preventive and knowledge-raising efforts are needed", Sharareh Akhavan summarised. "The National Board of Health and Welfare has long been providing support material, but it is still very difficult to reach out", she said, emphasising the importance of having systems in place for referrals and follow-ups.Female genital mutilation (FGM) is an excruciatingly painful procedure mostly associated with the Islamic world, including parts of the Maghreb, Sub-Saharan Africa, and swaths of the Middle East. The highest incidence of FGM internationally is Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Gambia.According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, there are over 200 million FGM survivors today. The incidence of FGM in Sweden has increased in lockstep with mass immigration from Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.
Yet the swede zio-quislings falsely rape charges against decent people like Assange. Anyway, my guess this article is more likudite propaganda using exaggerations to demonize Muslims. Fact is, the sort of Muslims who practice fgm are the sort of Muslims israeloamerica recruits to work for them and betray their own
0
1
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105722/30/1057223014_0:47:1920:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_05283817e5f93151cbe67fbc3fd47729.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, sweden, immigration, scandinavia, female genital mutilation

At Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates

06:00 GMT 02.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay / A young woman
A young woman - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In the survey, the excruciatingly painful and previously unfamiliar process in Scandinavia was called a lifelong trauma and a disaster, whose consequences may include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, and low self-esteem.
There are at least 38,000 genitally-mutilated girls and women living in Sweden, the National Board of Health and Welfare has estimated, sounding the alarm over the dangerous lack of knowledge within the healthcare sector about this issue, unknown in the Nordic country barely decades ago.
Because it is girls between the ages of 4 and 14 who are exposed to genital mutilation, the National Board of Health and Welfare stressed the importance of preventive work at the pre-school and school level. However, barely 28 percent of school nurses and 45 percent of youth clinics work preventively against female genital mutilation.

"As part of the survey, we interviewed, among others, cultural doulas, that is women who have experience of childbirth and are trained in providing support and information. They testified that it is a lifelong trauma, a disaster to be mutilated. The consequences of genital mutilation may include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, and low self-esteem. There is a lot of taboo and shame around the issue, which means that they rarely talk about their problems", investigator Sharareh Akhavan said in a press release.

Furthermore, of the estimated 38,000 girls and women exposed to female genital mutilation in Sweden, only around 5,000 have ever sought care. Most often it has occurred in connection with pregnancy, according to the survey.
Yet, even many healthcare professionals lack knowledge in the area, according to a survey conducted by the National Board of Health and Welfare among health centres, youth clinics, gynaecological clinics, maternal healthcare, and school nurses.
For instance, 49 percent of the heads of operations at health centres stated that the staff at their reception did not have any training on genital mutilation and 55 percent said that none of the staff had attended online tutorials about FGM. Among school nurses, more than half, 52 percent, admitted a lack of education about this topic.
"Both preventive and knowledge-raising efforts are needed", Sharareh Akhavan summarised. "The National Board of Health and Welfare has long been providing support material, but it is still very difficult to reach out", she said, emphasising the importance of having systems in place for referrals and follow-ups.
Female genital mutilation (FGM) is an excruciatingly painful procedure mostly associated with the Islamic world, including parts of the Maghreb, Sub-Saharan Africa, and swaths of the Middle East. The highest incidence of FGM internationally is Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Gambia.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, there are over 200 million FGM survivors today. The incidence of FGM in Sweden has increased in lockstep with mass immigration from Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.
000002
Discuss
Popular comments
Yet the swede zio-quislings falsely rape charges against decent people like Assange. Anyway, my guess this article is more likudite propaganda using exaggerations to demonize Muslims. Fact is, the sort of Muslims who practice fgm are the sort of Muslims israeloamerica recruits to work for them and betray their own
vtvot tak
2 November, 09:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:05 GMTRussia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
06:00 GMTAt Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
05:47 GMTMinneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
05:46 GMT'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
05:36 GMTRussia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
05:26 GMTMale Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment
04:35 GMTSix Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video
03:51 GMTNearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals
03:30 GMTVideo: Brazilian President Confuses John Kerry With 'Dumb And Dumber' Actor Jim Carrey
03:22 GMTRussia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
02:52 GMTThen & Now: How the World Reached 5 Million COVID-19 Deaths and Counting
01:17 GMTMeta Deletes Over 1,000 Nicaraguan Accounts It Claims Were FSLN ‘Troll Farm’ Days Before Election
00:21 GMTUS Air Force's Secretive RQ-180 Stealth Drone Reportedly Photographed Over Area 51
YesterdayIs Donald Trump Right That Israel ‘Literally Owned Congress’ Before Progressive Democrats?
YesterdayFrance Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary
YesterdayWatchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
YesterdayWall Street Hits Record Highs for 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
YesterdayManchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
YesterdayConvicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
Yesterday‘Squid Game’ Crypto Plunges to Zero Overnight After Massive Valuation Spike