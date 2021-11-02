https://sputniknews.com/20211102/as-israel-slaps-tax-on-plastic-disposables-why-is-ultra-orthodox-community-fuming-over-the-move-1090406919.html

As Israel Slaps Tax on Plastic Disposables, Why is Ultra-Orthodox Community Fuming Over the Move?

As Israel Slaps Tax on Plastic Disposables, Why is Ultra-Orthodox Community Fuming Over the Move?

Haredi families, which on average have seven children, have been reliant on plastic utensils, especially during Shabbat and religious holidays, when chores... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T06:38+0000

2021-11-02T06:38+0000

2021-11-02T06:38+0000

middle east

israel

ashkenazi ultra-orthodox jews

ultra-orthodox

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102501/48/1025014838_0:19:1024:595_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2fed25db79aa28f0b809b8420d85b2.jpg

On 1 November, Israel levied a tax on all plastic disposables almost doubling their price, with Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who initiated the measure, saying the move would dramatically improve the country's environment.Ultra-Orthodox Are FumingBut Yanki Farber, a Haredi journalist from Bnei Brak, one of the strongholds of the Ultra-Orthodox community, says people are fuming.Ultra-Orthodox families, which on average produce seven children, have been relying on disposables for years. This is especially true during Shabbat and religious holidays when practicing Jews refrain from washing dishes or performing any other chores around the house. And it is then when they opt for plastic utensils that can simply be thrown away.The introduction of the tax is expected to damage the ability of Ultra-Orthodox families, who are traditionally in the low-income range, to purchase disposables. And Farber says the initiative was likely introduced to harm the Haredi parties that are currently at odds with Lieberman over what's perceived as his actions against the religious community.Out to Score Political Points?Yet, a personal vendetta is far from being Lieberman's only motive, and the journalist believes that the finance minister is also out to score some political points.Taxation on plastic is not the only measure currently being promoted by Lieberman and the government he is in. In September, he promised to cut off the subsidies yeshiva students receive for childcare and a month later he signed a decree that increased prices on high-sugar drinks.Attempts have also been made to revoke the monopoly of the rabbinical court on issues pertaining to kosher food and marriage.Yet, core issues angering the secular Israeli public, such as Haredis' exemption from the IDF or the benefits they have been getting, were left untouched, and so was the budget for yeshivas, their religious schools and institutions.Farber is certain that it was done intentionally, so as not to further aggravate the situation with the Haredis. But he also believes that that trick will not work with the Ultra-Orthodox public.The catch is that so far the coalition of eight parties with different ideologies and agendas has been rather stable, and the chances that it will remain in power for four years are high.If that is the case, the Ultra-Orthodox community can expect even more laws and policies directed against them, and to avoid them they could potentially be pushed into the arms of the current coalition. But Farber says he doubts that will ever happen.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

middle east, israel, ashkenazi ultra-orthodox jews, ultra-orthodox