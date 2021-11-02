https://sputniknews.com/20211102/antonio-conte-set-to-become-spurs-head-coach-after-tottenham-offers-him-1775-million-a-year-1090406162.html

Antonio Conte Set to Become Spurs Head Coach After Tottenham Offers Him $17.75 Million a Year

After suffering a string of poor results across competitions in the last month, Tottenham announced the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday. The... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Antonio Conte, who declined the Spurs job last month is set to take over as Tottenham's new manager after Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal, the Daily Mail has reported.According to the publication, Tottenham's director of football Fabio Paratici is the one who is extremely keen to have Conte on board, with the two sides in principal agreeing on a deal.Conte and Paritici have a good relationship as the duo worked together at Juventus in the past. As per the media outlet, their friendly relations are the prime reason behind Spurs offering him an 18-month deal with a $17.75 million salary per year.The media outlet also claimed that Tottenham could have an option of extending his contract by 12 months in the deal.On Monday, the Spurs management looked quite confident of having Conte as the team's new head coach, with some of them saying that the "deal was almost done".The British newspaper even reported that Conte was expected to attend his first training session with the Spurs squad on Tuesday.On Monday, Conte was in London to discuss his role with Paratici and Levy. The Italian was nearly on the verge of taking the role last summer, but opted against joining the club as there was uncertainty over what Tottenham wanted to achieve in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.Aside from Spurs, Manchester United, who have been looking to replace their under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have been eyeing Conte to bring him to Old Trafford.

