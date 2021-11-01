Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/who-is-your-puppet-master-twitter-users-mock-biden-for-relying-on-cheat-list-of-vetted-reporters-1090389827.html
'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
Famously gaffe-prone Joe Biden has previously triggered concerns regarding how he responds to questions from the press. According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T12:23+0000
2021-11-01T12:40+0000
joe biden
g20 summit
cop26
hunter biden
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090372331_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d77e9cc4ecb4dca1fa5e469ee7f2e32.jpg
Joe Biden, who is frequently criticised for limited media access and being overly scripted, yet again appeared to rely on a cheat sheet of “pre-approved' reporters at his Sunday press conference on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome. The US President, who had conversed with various world leaders on climate change goals ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October - 12 November, said:This is hardly the first time when the US POTUS appears to rely on a “pre-ordained” list of correspondents to draw from when facing the press, with the seemingly preferred order singling out The Associated Press, The Washington Post, NBC News, Reuters and Bloomberg News. Twitter users responded immediately, levelling scathing criticism at the POTUS who was “an embarrassment”. In June, Biden used a similar technique while he was in Geneva during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In August, in the wake of the deadly Kabul terror attacks in Afghanistan, he stated: “Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell from NBC.” On other occasions, the US President has been known to snap at journalists who hurled pointed questions at him out of turn.CNN's Kaitlan Collins was on the receiving end of such an outburst after asking Biden a question related to Russia's President Putin. Biden, who was walking away from his Geneva press conference, whirled around at Collins and said, "I'm not confident he'll change his behaviour. What in the hell, what do you do all the time?" Last October, amid the Hunter Biden scandal, when a CBS reporter asked about the New York Post's report on Joe Biden’s son’s alleged laptop containing damning emails about his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, the then-Democratic presidential candidate blasted the reporter: "I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090372331_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26198b432aca51f917c668d18ff96d5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, g20 summit, cop26, hunter biden, vladimir putin

'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters

12:23 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 01.11.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021.
U.S President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Famously gaffe-prone Joe Biden has previously triggered concerns regarding how he responds to questions from the press. According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the White House communications team "a lot of times" instructs the president not to take questions, "but he’s going to do what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States"
Joe Biden, who is frequently criticised for limited media access and being overly scripted, yet again appeared to rely on a cheat sheet of “pre-approved' reporters at his Sunday press conference on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome.
The US President, who had conversed with various world leaders on climate change goals ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October - 12 November, said:
“And now I'm happy to take some questions. And I'm told I should start with AP, Zeke Miller.”
This is hardly the first time when the US POTUS appears to rely on a “pre-ordained” list of correspondents to draw from when facing the press, with the seemingly preferred order singling out The Associated Press, The Washington Post, NBC News, Reuters and Bloomberg News. Twitter users responded immediately, levelling scathing criticism at the POTUS who was “an embarrassment”.
In June, Biden used a similar technique while he was in Geneva during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I'll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I'm going to call on,” said Biden, addressing members of the press.
In August, in the wake of the deadly Kabul terror attacks in Afghanistan, he stated: “Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell from NBC.”
On other occasions, the US President has been known to snap at journalists who hurled pointed questions at him out of turn.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins was on the receiving end of such an outburst after asking Biden a question related to Russia's President Putin.
Biden, who was walking away from his Geneva press conference, whirled around at Collins and said, "I'm not confident he'll change his behaviour. What in the hell, what do you do all the time?"
Last October, amid the Hunter Biden scandal, when a CBS reporter asked about the New York Post's report on Joe Biden’s son’s alleged laptop containing damning emails about his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, the then-Democratic presidential candidate blasted the reporter: "I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
13:32 GMTTrump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
13:27 GMTShanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism
13:17 GMTMen Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev
13:15 GMTEco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark
12:47 GMTOxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year
12:33 GMTClimate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26
12:27 GMTPutin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat
12:23 GMT'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
12:22 GMTNetizens Mock Anti-Racist Activist Who Deleted Tweet That Supposedly Undermined His Narrative
12:18 GMTJose Mourinho’s Successor at Tottenham Fired After Four Months in Charge Following Woeful Defeat
12:07 GMTBritish Woman Classed 'Overstayer' by Spanish Border Agents in Post-Brexit Fluke
12:06 GMTEthiopian Government Says TPLF Killed Over 100 Young Residents of Seized City
12:04 GMTCOP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
11:52 GMTParis Saint-Germain Reportedly May Terminate Spanish Star Sergio Ramos' Contract
11:47 GMTEx-Afghan Special Forces Troops, Intelligence Officers Reportedly Joining Daesh to Fight Taliban
11:41 GMTExiled Aides of Fugitive President Ashraf Ghani Slam Indian Gov’t, Want to Return to Afghanistan
11:37 GMTIsrael to Open Borders to Tourists Vaccinated With Sputnik V, Tourism Minister Says
11:33 GMTErdogan Says Biden Vowed to 'Do His Best' to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward