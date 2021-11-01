'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
At G20 Summit, Joe Biden takes questions, but only from a pre-approved list of reporters. pic.twitter.com/KFcqw10YJ9— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 31, 2021
Why doesn't he pretend that he is in charge?— BR Ambedkar 🦾 (@Ambedkar4E) October 31, 2021
It is so weird.
Fine, some people decide who can ask pre-arranged questions, but he could pretend it was a real press conference?
BTW, Putin answers questions from all journalists for hours.
Imagine Biden doing the same 🤔😳😂🤣
A walking disaster! It’s like elderly abuse.— green9876 (@green987659) November 1, 2021
Wow if that doesn’t scream a Hidden hand what does— YEAH-MAN-DONT-STOP (@YEAHISAIDIT1010) November 1, 2021
The Assisted Living Facility Staff of the White House has to Take Care of It’s Patient, Kit Glove Treatment… 🛌🩺😱— SnewsHound (@SnewsHound) October 31, 2021
If the man can’t field an unscripted question, he doesn’t belong in office. The free press is dead with this administration when all questions have to be pre-approved.— Scott Okun (@scottokun) November 1, 2021
Embarrassing in front of the whole world— Chris Bordelon (@ChrisBordelon10) November 1, 2021
This guy is totally not of his own self who is pulling his strings it ain’t him— tlesp (@tinyhello1) November 1, 2021
@POTUS A zoomed in list of reporters that you are REQUIRED to call on st the G20. Who is your puppet master? Your not all there.— ManforMAN (@what_the_heck99) November 1, 2021
“Joe, on these flash cards are the answers to the TOTALLY RANDOM questions you’ll be asked”— Patrick Henry (@pcarsnation) November 1, 2021
Just cruel. Someone please step in and save this guy. Where is his wife! We all need to pray for him and 🇺🇸. Very sad.— John Clancy (@JohnClancy330) November 1, 2021
Biden addressing a press conference on Kabul att@ck said "Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to answer was Kelly O'Donnell from NBC. "— Koustuv 🇮🇳 (@srdmk01) August 27, 2021
Who instructed him to call on the reporter?
Who's really the Boss? pic.twitter.com/di9i6uO4Fn
WATCH: Joe Biden explodes when a reporter asks a very simple question:— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2019
"How was your role as Vice President in charge of policy in Ukraine and your son's job in Ukraine, how is that not a conflict of interest?"
Biden: "I'm not going to respond to that!"
What is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/jbycKLARhE
Biden, asked if 100 million vaccines within 100 days is too low of a goal, snaps: “When I announced it you all said it wasn’t possible. Gimme a break. C’mon man.” pic.twitter.com/O7n7jBOjvn— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2021
Watch: Biden Snaps at CNN Reporter over Post-Summit Putin Questions https://t.co/S8dV4tOH6G— Levan Ramishvili (@levanrami) June 18, 2021
I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020
He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD