'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters

Joe Biden, who is frequently criticised for limited media access and being overly scripted, yet again appeared to rely on a cheat sheet of “pre-approved' reporters at his Sunday press conference on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome. The US President, who had conversed with various world leaders on climate change goals ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October - 12 November, said:This is hardly the first time when the US POTUS appears to rely on a “pre-ordained” list of correspondents to draw from when facing the press, with the seemingly preferred order singling out The Associated Press, The Washington Post, NBC News, Reuters and Bloomberg News. Twitter users responded immediately, levelling scathing criticism at the POTUS who was “an embarrassment”. In June, Biden used a similar technique while he was in Geneva during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In August, in the wake of the deadly Kabul terror attacks in Afghanistan, he stated: “Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell from NBC.” On other occasions, the US President has been known to snap at journalists who hurled pointed questions at him out of turn.CNN's Kaitlan Collins was on the receiving end of such an outburst after asking Biden a question related to Russia's President Putin. Biden, who was walking away from his Geneva press conference, whirled around at Collins and said, "I'm not confident he'll change his behaviour. What in the hell, what do you do all the time?" Last October, amid the Hunter Biden scandal, when a CBS reporter asked about the New York Post's report on Joe Biden’s son’s alleged laptop containing damning emails about his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, the then-Democratic presidential candidate blasted the reporter: "I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."

