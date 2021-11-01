Registration was successful!
Watchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
Watchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - US environmental advocacy group Sunrise Movement has slammed President Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN Climate Change... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
During his speech in Glasgow, the US president reiterated that the United States would meet its commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade as compared to the 2005 levels.The watchdog's official noted that mass protests around the full passage of Biden’s climate and jobs agenda had begun last month and were ongoing.In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the country from in 2017.The US returned to the Paris Climate Agreement in February soon after Biden had become president. Biden has vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama that amounted to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.
joe biden, greenhouse emissions, watchdog, cop26

Watchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate

22:35 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Erin SchaffPresident Joe Biden attends the opening session of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.
President Joe Biden attends the opening session of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Erin Schaff
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - US environmental advocacy group Sunrise Movement has slammed President Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), saying that Washington should set and fulfill more ambitious commitments toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions before lecturing others.
During his speech in Glasgow, the US president reiterated that the United States would meet its commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade as compared to the 2005 levels.
"Biden is at Glasgow empty handed, with nothing but words on paper. It is humiliating and fails to meet the moment that we’re in. Before telling world leaders what to do and when on climate, he must use his power and immediately pass his full Build Back Better Act, in addition to sweeping Executive Actions, to reach his goal of cutting US emissions over 50 percent by 2030," Executive Director of Sunrise Movement Varshini Prakash said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.
The watchdog's official noted that mass protests around the full passage of Biden’s climate and jobs agenda had begun last month and were ongoing.
"These demonstrations illustrate the broad support for bold climate action. As Biden attends Glasgow empty handed, activists continue to put the pressure on Biden and Democrats to pass a reconciliation package that properly addresses the climate crisis, expands Medicare, provides a pathway to citizenship, and more," Prakash said.
In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the country from in 2017.
The US returned to the Paris Climate Agreement in February soon after Biden had become president. Biden has vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama that amounted to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.
