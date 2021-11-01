https://sputniknews.com/20211101/watchdog-says-biden-comes-to-cop26-empty-handed-should-not-lecture-others-on-climate-1090401323.html

Watchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - US environmental advocacy group Sunrise Movement has slammed President Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN Climate Change... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

During his speech in Glasgow, the US president reiterated that the United States would meet its commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade as compared to the 2005 levels.The watchdog's official noted that mass protests around the full passage of Biden’s climate and jobs agenda had begun last month and were ongoing.In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the country from in 2017.The US returned to the Paris Climate Agreement in February soon after Biden had become president. Biden has vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama that amounted to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.

