https://sputniknews.com/20211101/very-unusual-thousands-of-nyc-firefighters-participate-in-sickout-to-protest-vaccine-mandate-1090400131.html

'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate

'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate

New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate has reportedly sparked a concerning firefighter shortage after some 2,000 first responders took sick leave in protest of... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T20:42+0000

2021-11-01T20:42+0000

2021-11-01T20:39+0000

new york city

new york city fire department

vaccine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090298136_0:117:3227:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_0d20386d91f01a1c22325abc2f2f4517.jpg

Frank Dwyer, the deputy commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, recently revealed via email that the number of firefighters simultaneously calling in sick was "very unusual."New York City public employees are presently subject to a COVID vaccine mandate that provides no test-out option. The measure went into effect on October 29. It is unclear what percentage of the more than 2,000 firefighters taking sick leave are doing so in protest of the mandate or are simply protecting their pocketbooks before complying with the mandate. Public employees in defiance of the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave, and by going on sick leave they will not face an immediate financial penalty.New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro has made clear that he is not pleased with firefighters opposing the mandate.Protesting the vaccine mandate is not popular among New York City firefighters, as the department employs roughly 11,000 firefighters. According to some estimates, under 20% of the department is participating in the so-called sickout.While the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA), the union that represents FDNY firefighters, wants firefighters to defy the mandate, they did not officially call for the sickout. Andrew Ansbro, head of the UFA, said, "I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty."While New York is said to be facing a temporary firefighter shortage, the city has made efforts to reward employees that get vaccinated. Any employee that gets a vaccination shot will immediately receive an additional $500 in their paycheck.New York City has 8.5 million people and the New York City Fire Department responds to an estimated 2,200 structural fire calls each month. According to some critics, however, this is one fire that the department seems unprepared to put out.Latest figures released by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio indicate that 91% of city workers have been vaccinated, with some 72% of firefighters being vaccinated.

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

new york city, new york city fire department, vaccine