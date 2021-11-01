Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/very-unusual-thousands-of-nyc-firefighters-participate-in-sickout-to-protest-vaccine-mandate-1090400131.html
'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate has reportedly sparked a concerning firefighter shortage after some 2,000 first responders took sick leave in protest of... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T20:42+0000
2021-11-01T20:39+0000
new york city
new york city fire department
vaccine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090298136_0:117:3227:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_0d20386d91f01a1c22325abc2f2f4517.jpg
Frank Dwyer, the deputy commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, recently revealed via email that the number of firefighters simultaneously calling in sick was "very unusual."New York City public employees are presently subject to a COVID vaccine mandate that provides no test-out option. The measure went into effect on October 29. It is unclear what percentage of the more than 2,000 firefighters taking sick leave are doing so in protest of the mandate or are simply protecting their pocketbooks before complying with the mandate. Public employees in defiance of the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave, and by going on sick leave they will not face an immediate financial penalty.New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro has made clear that he is not pleased with firefighters opposing the mandate.Protesting the vaccine mandate is not popular among New York City firefighters, as the department employs roughly 11,000 firefighters. According to some estimates, under 20% of the department is participating in the so-called sickout.While the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA), the union that represents FDNY firefighters, wants firefighters to defy the mandate, they did not officially call for the sickout. Andrew Ansbro, head of the UFA, said, "I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty."While New York is said to be facing a temporary firefighter shortage, the city has made efforts to reward employees that get vaccinated. Any employee that gets a vaccination shot will immediately receive an additional $500 in their paycheck.New York City has 8.5 million people and the New York City Fire Department responds to an estimated 2,200 structural fire calls each month. According to some critics, however, this is one fire that the department seems unprepared to put out.Latest figures released by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio indicate that 91% of city workers have been vaccinated, with some 72% of firefighters being vaccinated.
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090298136_248:0:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c3371698b07e0305f161737870ad87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york city, new york city fire department, vaccine

'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate

20:42 GMT 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARA demonstrator uses a whistle during a protest by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others, against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021
A demonstrator uses a whistle during a protest by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others, against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate has reportedly sparked a concerning firefighter shortage after some 2,000 first responders took sick leave in protest of the city's jab order.
Frank Dwyer, the deputy commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, recently revealed via email that the number of firefighters simultaneously calling in sick was "very unusual."
New York City public employees are presently subject to a COVID vaccine mandate that provides no test-out option. The measure went into effect on October 29.
It is unclear what percentage of the more than 2,000 firefighters taking sick leave are doing so in protest of the mandate or are simply protecting their pocketbooks before complying with the mandate. Public employees in defiance of the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave, and by going on sick leave they will not face an immediate financial penalty.
New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro has made clear that he is not pleased with firefighters opposing the mandate.

Nigro said, “Irresponsible bogus sick leave by some of our members is creating a danger for New Yorkers and their fellow firefighters,” adding that, "they need to return to work or risk the consequences of their actions."

Protesting the vaccine mandate is not popular among New York City firefighters, as the department employs roughly 11,000 firefighters. According to some estimates, under 20% of the department is participating in the so-called sickout.
While the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA), the union that represents FDNY firefighters, wants firefighters to defy the mandate, they did not officially call for the sickout. Andrew Ansbro, head of the UFA, said, "I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty."
Ansbro instead seeks to pressure the New York City government, suggesting that, "if they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York."
While New York is said to be facing a temporary firefighter shortage, the city has made efforts to reward employees that get vaccinated. Any employee that gets a vaccination shot will immediately receive an additional $500 in their paycheck.
New York City has 8.5 million people and the New York City Fire Department responds to an estimated 2,200 structural fire calls each month. According to some critics, however, this is one fire that the department seems unprepared to put out.
Latest figures released by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio indicate that 91% of city workers have been vaccinated, with some 72% of firefighters being vaccinated.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:13 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Says Meta Unlikely to Change While Zuckerberg Still CEO
20:42 GMT'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
20:29 GMT'We Have No Authority': Texas Tells Supreme Court DOJ, Abortion Clinics Can't Sue Them Over New Law
19:53 GMTBiden’s Vaccine Mandate to US Businesses Expected to Be Published in Coming Days
19:35 GMTBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
19:02 GMTGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says
18:59 GMTThere Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
18:58 GMTLindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters Who Breached Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
18:58 GMTSenior IDF General Predicts Nuclear Arms Race in Middle East if Iran Gets the Bomb
18:46 GMT'No More Whatever F**k They’re Doing': Thunberg Says Politicians at COP26 are Pretending - Video
18:28 GMTBillionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries
18:24 GMTTrial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
17:08 GMTOJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
17:05 GMTParkland High School on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Man in Area
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video