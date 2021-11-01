https://sputniknews.com/20211101/us-fire-marshals-arrest-man-who-allegedly-threw-molotov-cocktails-into-brooklyn-deli---video-1090380405.html

US Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video

On Saturday a man threw a "Molotov cocktail", an improvised incendiary device, inside a Brooklyn deli. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and Fire Marshals arrested suspect on Sunday who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn deli, setting it on fire.According to the police, the man they arrested is 38-year-old Joel Mangal of Brooklyn.One person was treated on the scene of the incident for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY.The incident happened at a Brooklyn deli on Nostrand Avenue and Halsey at around 8 am on Saturday.

