US Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video
US Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video
On Saturday a man threw a "Molotov cocktail", an improvised incendiary device, inside a Brooklyn deli. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T09:05+0000
2021-11-01T09:11+0000
molotov cocktail
us
fire
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and Fire Marshals arrested suspect on Sunday who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn deli, setting it on fire.According to the police, the man they arrested is 38-year-old Joel Mangal of Brooklyn.One person was treated on the scene of the incident for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY.The incident happened at a Brooklyn deli on Nostrand Avenue and Halsey at around 8 am on Saturday.
US Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video

09:05 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 01.11.2021)
On Saturday a man threw a "Molotov cocktail", an improvised incendiary device, inside a Brooklyn deli.
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and Fire Marshals arrested suspect on Sunday who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn deli, setting it on fire.
According to the police, the man they arrested is 38-year-old Joel Mangal of Brooklyn.
One person was treated on the scene of the incident for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY.
“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”
The incident happened at a Brooklyn deli on Nostrand Avenue and Halsey at around 8 am on Saturday.
