US Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video
09:05 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 01.11.2021)
On Saturday a man threw a "Molotov cocktail", an improvised incendiary device, inside a Brooklyn deli.
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and Fire Marshals arrested suspect on Sunday who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn deli, setting it on fire.
Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Joel Mangal, 38, for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” that resulted in the destruction of a Brooklyn deli. Read more: https://t.co/bjQy9e8LOU pic.twitter.com/gUGLxke3wG— FDNY (@FDNY) October 31, 2021
Shocking video shows a man hurling a firebomb into a Brooklyn deli on Saturday. He tries to throw a second firebomb but is interrupted. Joel Mangal was arrested over the attack. pic.twitter.com/aTDxLwoCm8— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2021
According to the police, the man they arrested is 38-year-old Joel Mangal of Brooklyn.
One person was treated on the scene of the incident for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY.
“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”
The incident happened at a Brooklyn deli on Nostrand Avenue and Halsey at around 8 am on Saturday.