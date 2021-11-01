https://sputniknews.com/20211101/unrecognizable-steve-buscemi-dresses-as-his-own-fellow-kids-meme-for-halloween-1090378205.html

Unrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween

Sure, Buscemi has had an illustrious career spanning decades. He appeared in the movies Reservoir Dogs, Armageddon, and The Big Lebowski, and many TV shows... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi dressed up as himself from his famous meme this year for Halloween and handed out candy from the porch of his Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn, NYC.The widely popular meme mocks someone who is really old but tries to appear or act young.In the pictures shared online, Buscemi is seen wearing a red sweatshirt, a backward baseball cap, and a T-shirt that says "Music Band" while carrying a skateboard.For those who wondered: the meme was inspired by a 30 Rock episode. Buscemi appeared as a private investigator and stated to Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) that he used to be "part of a special task force of very young-looking cops who infiltrated high schools" in one scene spoofing shows like 21 Jump Street.Steve, who has won the hearts of millions not only with his acting talent, but also his genuine heroism, no doubt won first place in the competition for the best celebrity Halloween outfits this year.

