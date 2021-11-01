Turkey, US Defence Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington, Reports Say

According to NTV, the delegations will hold a meeting during the next few months. The sides met last week in Ankara to resolve problems related to F-35s and discuss financial issues.In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply programme. Ankara's removal from the programme came after it had bought Russia's S-400 air defence systems. In 2019, the White House issued a statement, saying that "The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities."The US also said that by accepting the S-400, Turkey "undermined the commitments all NATO allies had made to each other to move away from Russian systems."
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Delegations of Turkish and US defence ministries plan to hold a meeting in Washington to discuss issues related to purchasing of F-35 fighter jets, the NTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.
According to NTV, the delegations will hold a meeting during the next few months. The sides met last week in Ankara to resolve problems related to F-35s and discuss financial issues.
In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply programme. Ankara's removal from the programme came after it had bought Russia's S-400 air defence systems. In 2019, the White House issued a statement, saying that "The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities."
The US also said that by accepting the S-400, Turkey "undermined the commitments all NATO allies had made to each other to move away from Russian systems."