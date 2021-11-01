Registration was successful!
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
Turkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
Turkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
ANTAKYA (Sputnik) - Turkey and armed groups loyal to Ankara may start a military operation against the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance in... 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T15:47+0000
2021-11-01T15:47+0000
"Turkey intends to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tomorrow, Tuesday, and instructed opposition groups to prepare for the operation," the source said, adding that the operation will start from several directions, namely A’zaz and Tell Abyad.Last week, the Turkish parliament ratified a motion to extend the authorisation for cross-border "counterterrorism" operations in Syria and northern Iraq for two more years. Syria condemned the decision "in the strongest possible terms".Turkey conducted three major military operations in northern Syria between 2016 and 2019 on the pretext of fighting Daesh* and Kurdish formations.Ankara considers the SDF, which mainly consist of the Kurdish People’s Protection Group (YPG) fighters, a “terrorist” group linked to Kurdish separatist group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), inside Turkey. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
15:47 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP PhotoA Turkish military convoy in the east of Idlib, Syria
ANTAKYA (Sputnik) - Turkey and armed groups loyal to Ankara may start a military operation against the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance in Northern Syria on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
"Turkey intends to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tomorrow, Tuesday, and instructed opposition groups to prepare for the operation," the source said, adding that the operation will start from several directions, namely A’zaz and Tell Abyad.
Last week, the Turkish parliament ratified a motion to extend the authorisation for cross-border "counterterrorism" operations in Syria and northern Iraq for two more years.
Syria condemned the decision "in the strongest possible terms".
Turkey conducted three major military operations in northern Syria between 2016 and 2019 on the pretext of fighting Daesh* and Kurdish formations.
Ankara considers the SDF, which mainly consist of the Kurdish People’s Protection Group (YPG) fighters, a “terrorist” group linked to Kurdish separatist group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), inside Turkey.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
