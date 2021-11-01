https://sputniknews.com/20211101/troll-goes-too-far-indian-cricket-team-captains-10-month-old-toddler-threatened-with-rape-1090392229.html
Troll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
In a shocking incident, Twitter user @Criccrazyygirl threatened Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter with rape."Waiting for Vamika Photos to get revealed so that we can fcuk her," reads the screenshot.On 1 November the account was deleted and @Criccrazyygirl's identity is yet to be verified. According to Mohammed Zubair, who is a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, the alleged Twitter account belongs to a "right-wing troll" from the Southern part of India.On 31 October, Kohli hit out at social media trolls for abusing fast bowler Mohammed Shami following the team's loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, a pathetic thing that a human being can do," skipper Kohli said.Hours after Kohli's comments, he was also targeted on social media. This is not the first time India's cricket team has been trolled on Twitter. In 2020, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni was also issued rape threats. Later, a 16-year-old boy from the Indian state of Gujarat was arrested.
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Since Pakistan's victory over the Indian cricket team in a T20 World Cup match on 24 October, Indian cricket player Mohammed Shami, who is Muslim, was abused online for his performance.
In a shocking incident, Twitter user @Criccrazyygirl threatened Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter with rape.
"Waiting for Vamika Photos to get revealed so that we can fcuk her," reads the screenshot
.
On 1 November the account was deleted and @Criccrazyygirl's identity is yet to be verified.
According to Mohammed Zubair, who is a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, the alleged Twitter account belongs to a "right-wing troll" from the Southern part of India.
On 31 October, Kohli hit out at social media trolls for abusing fast bowler Mohammed Shami following the team's loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
"Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, a pathetic thing that a human being can do," skipper Kohli said
.
Hours after Kohli's comments, he was also targeted on social media.
This is not the first time India's cricket team has been trolled on Twitter. In 2020, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni
was also issued rape threats. Later, a 16-year-old boy from the Indian state of Gujarat was arrested.