Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/troll-goes-too-far-indian-cricket-team-captains-10-month-old-toddler-threatened-with-rape-1090392229.html
Troll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
Troll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
Since Pakistan's victory over the Indian cricket team in a T20 World Cup match on 24 October, Indian cricket player Mohammed Shami, who is Muslim, was abused... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T15:43+0000
2021-11-01T15:43+0000
cricket
sport
india
sports
rape
cricket
right-wing extremism
the hindu
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089857802_0:190:3296:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_85928fd726dcc93f5e21b557fa324b51.jpg
In a shocking incident, Twitter user @Criccrazyygirl threatened Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter with rape."Waiting for Vamika Photos to get revealed so that we can fcuk her," reads the screenshot.On 1 November the account was deleted and @Criccrazyygirl's identity is yet to be verified. According to Mohammed Zubair, who is a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, the alleged Twitter account belongs to a "right-wing troll" from the Southern part of India.On 31 October, Kohli hit out at social media trolls for abusing fast bowler Mohammed Shami following the team's loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, a pathetic thing that a human being can do," skipper Kohli said.Hours after Kohli's comments, he was also targeted on social media. This is not the first time India's cricket team has been trolled on Twitter. In 2020, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni was also issued rape threats. Later, a 16-year-old boy from the Indian state of Gujarat was arrested.
It IS India after all, home of mass gang rapes! Maybe he should move to Britain, he IS English via the Commonwealth, after all!
0
1
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089857802_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1adbd2facdd7d8305b40b1fbb32e038a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cricket, sport, india, sports, rape, cricket, right-wing extremism, the hindu, india

Troll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape

15:43 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jon SuperIndia's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Since Pakistan's victory over the Indian cricket team in a T20 World Cup match on 24 October, Indian cricket player Mohammed Shami, who is Muslim, was abused online for his performance.
In a shocking incident, Twitter user @Criccrazyygirl threatened Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter with rape.
"Waiting for Vamika Photos to get revealed so that we can fcuk her," reads the screenshot.
On 1 November the account was deleted and @Criccrazyygirl's identity is yet to be verified.
According to Mohammed Zubair, who is a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, the alleged Twitter account belongs to a "right-wing troll" from the Southern part of India.
On 31 October, Kohli hit out at social media trolls for abusing fast bowler Mohammed Shami following the team's loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
"Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, a pathetic thing that a human being can do," skipper Kohli said.
Hours after Kohli's comments, he was also targeted on social media.
This is not the first time India's cricket team has been trolled on Twitter. In 2020, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni was also issued rape threats. Later, a 16-year-old boy from the Indian state of Gujarat was arrested.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
It IS India after all, home of mass gang rapes! Maybe he should move to Britain, he IS English via the Commonwealth, after all!
DDang!
1 November, 19:02 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
15:49 GMT'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
15:47 GMTTurkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
15:44 GMTIndian Health Minister Reviews Dengue Crisis in Delhi as Cases Surge
15:43 GMTState Government in India’s Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Surveillance As New Zika Virus Cases Surface
15:43 GMTTroll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
15:38 GMTAFL Star Jordan De Goey Hires Harvey Weinstein's Law Firm in New York Assault Case
15:07 GMTSix Russian Helicopter Gunships, Jet Reportedly Spotted at Airbase in Northern Syria
15:02 GMTUK Murder Trial Told Killer Abused Hospital Corpses, Had ‘Clear Sexual Interest’ In Necrophilia
14:42 GMTFarmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
14:10 GMT'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
13:32 GMTTrump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
13:27 GMTShanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism
13:17 GMTMen Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev
13:15 GMTEco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark
12:47 GMTOxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year