Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/trial-of-kenosha-riots-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-begins-jury-selection-underway-1090398090.html
Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jury selection began at the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday morning for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is being charged with... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T18:24+0000
2021-11-01T18:24+0000
news
trial
kenosha
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090398065_0:131:2998:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_c27965087fd3f8ccc87d3e067cbac12b.jpg
Judge Bruce Schstarted off with the jury selection process on Monday. The legal teams will narrow down the pool of 34 potential jurors to a group of 20 who will sit through the trial that is expected to last several weeks.Rittenhouse is facing six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with an emergency management order and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 years.Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as an injured Gaige Grosskreutz while being attacked during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. Rittenhouse’s defence team argues that he shot the three men in self-defence.
kenosha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090398065_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9df7afbcd654508361d101f9c51ac7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, trial, kenosha

Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway

18:24 GMT 01.11.2021
© POOLJudge Bruce E. Schroeder questions potential jurors to serve for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 01, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Judge Bruce E. Schroeder questions potential jurors to serve for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 01, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© POOL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jury selection began at the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday morning for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is being charged with six criminal offences for shooting three people, killing two, during Black Lives Matter riots in August 2020.
Judge Bruce Schstarted off with the jury selection process on Monday. The legal teams will narrow down the pool of 34 potential jurors to a group of 20 who will sit through the trial that is expected to last several weeks.
Rittenhouse is facing six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with an emergency management order and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 years.
Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as an injured Gaige Grosskreutz while being attacked during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. Rittenhouse’s defence team argues that he shot the three men in self-defence.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:53 GMTBiden’s Vaccine Mandate to Businesses Will be Published in the Coming Days
19:35 GMTBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
19:02 GMTGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says
18:59 GMTThere Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
18:58 GMTLindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
18:58 GMTSenior IDF General Predicts Nuclear Arms Race in Middle East if Iran Gets the Bomb
18:46 GMT'No More Whatever F**k They’re Doing': Thunberg Says Politicians at COP26 are Pretending - Video
18:28 GMTBillionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries
18:24 GMTTrial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
17:08 GMTOJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
17:05 GMTParkland High School on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Man in Area
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
15:49 GMT'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
15:47 GMTTurkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
15:44 GMTIndian Health Minister Reviews Dengue Crisis in Delhi as Cases Surge