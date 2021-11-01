Registration was successful!
There Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
There Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
A member of the film crew reportedly said that "it always felt like the budget was more important than crew members."
The fatal shooting that occurred during the filming of the film “Rust” last month was preceded by three accidental weapon discharges on set, The Los Angeles Times reports.According to the newspaper, one incident that occurred during filming involved Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally firing a blank round after being told that the gun was “cold,” while Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant, mentioned that a young woman from the props department “actually shot herself in the foot”; Luper did note, however, that the round was a blank.The attorneys of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer on the set of “Rust,” also insisted that she “fought for training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire, but ultimately was overruled by production and her department,” and that “the whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings.”The newspaper also points at other “red flags” that emerged during filming, like the absence of a medic on set."Somebody dropped a countersink bit and it stabbed me in the hand. I had to take care of it myself and I’m still healing from it," one person working on set said.Last week, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were injured after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin during filming went off, with Hutchins later dying in hospital.
"preceded by three accidental weapon discharges on set" ... The article only describes 2 of these accidents.
There Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report

18:59 GMT 01.11.2021
An aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage.
An aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage. Footage taken October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / KOB TV NEWS
Andrei Dergalin
A member of the film crew reportedly said that “it always felt like the budget was more important than crew members.”
The fatal shooting that occurred during the filming of the film “Rust” last month was preceded by three accidental weapon discharges on set, The Los Angeles Times reports.
According to the newspaper, one incident that occurred during filming involved Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally firing a blank round after being told that the gun was “cold,” while Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant, mentioned that a young woman from the props department “actually shot herself in the foot”; Luper did note, however, that the round was a blank.
The attorneys of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer on the set of “Rust,” also insisted that she “fought for training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire, but ultimately was overruled by production and her department,” and that “the whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings.”
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
30 October, 23:35 GMT
The newspaper also points at other “red flags” that emerged during filming, like the absence of a medic on set.
"Somebody dropped a countersink bit and it stabbed me in the hand. I had to take care of it myself and I’m still healing from it," one person working on set said.
"It always felt like the budget was more important than crew members," Luper, remarked. "Everything was about the schedule and the budget."
Last week, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were injured after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin during filming went off, with Hutchins later dying in hospital.
"preceded by three accidental weapon discharges on set" ... The article only describes 2 of these accidents.

vtvot tak

1 November, 22:22 GMT
vtvot tak
1 November, 22:22 GMT
