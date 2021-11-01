https://sputniknews.com/20211101/sweden-arrests-15-eco-activists-for-gluing-themselves-to-runways-and-rattling-air-traffic---photo-1090379883.html

Sweden Arrests 15 Eco-Activists For Gluing Themselves to Runways and Rattling Air Traffic – Photo

At least 15 people have been arrested in airports across Sweden, as climate activists carried out protests, resulting in delayed flights and disrupted air traffic.The demonstrations, which were later claimed by the network Extinction Rebellion Sweden, coincided with the first day of the COP26 United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.The arrests happened in a total of eight airports spanning the entire country. Some of the activists attempted to stop air traffic by gluing themselves to runways, national broadcaster SVT reported.Among others, police raids were carried out at Malmö Airport, Bromma Airport and Arlanda Airport (both located in Stockholm), following reports of unauthorised access.“Once there, we met two people in the area by the plane. They have been arrested and are suspected of airport sabotage. When we searched the area, we arrested two more people,” Per Fahlström of the Stockholm Police told SVT.Subsequently, Växjö Airport was closed for traffic, as a man and a woman glued their hands to the runway. In Landvetter, Gothenburg, and and at Halmstad City Airport, a total of four people were arrested on board two planes, which they prevented from taking off.Following the chain of events, the police have initiated a series of preliminary investigations into airport sabotage or aviation sabotage, whereas the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration has increased the safety of its protected objects.Extinction Rebellion Sweden said that the purpose of the campaign was to draw attention to their message and to shift the current conversation to the need for more radical measures against climate change, posting photographs on social media.“We believe it is okay to use peaceful civil disobedience”, its press contact Mathilda von Schantz told SVT, denying that they were domestic terrorists. “The difference is that we do not use force and do not harm anyone and that we would never do it,” she said.However, aviation safety expert Hans Kjäll argued that these types of actions are problematic and fraught with various risks. Extinction Rebellion (abbreviated as XR) is a global environmental movement aimed at using non-violent protests to compel governments to address climate change and environmental issues. The movement is not without controversy, as critics slam its idea of using civil disobedience, including roadblocks and traffic disruption, to draw attention to climate issues as dangerous fanaticism.The main idea of the UN Conference on Climate Change, COP26, in Glasgow, is for the world leaders to make meaningful commitments on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Thomas Turk Not the brightest sparks, now that the Planet KOOLS, eh? Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is the highest it’s been in nine years, increasing more than 30% from last year, while the Antarctic’s level is well above normal. Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles. That’s according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center. The Antarctic interior recorded its coldest April-to-September this year since records began in 1957. According to the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC), the average temperature at the US Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station was minus 60.9ºC for the six months. It was also the station’s second coldest winter (June, July and August) on record, with an average seasonal temperature of minus 62.9ºC. This was an extraordinary 3.4ºC below the long-term average (1881-2010) for winter. 10 minutes update for them nutters on climate, not in the crooked MSP. 0

