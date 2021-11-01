https://sputniknews.com/20211101/shanghai-bloc-asia-interaction-conference-set-to-boost-cooperation-in-counter-terrorism-1090392372.html

Shanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism

Shanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism

TASHKENT (Sputnik) – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) intend to... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T13:27+0000

2021-11-01T13:27+0000

2021-11-01T13:27+0000

world

terrorism

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105444/45/1054444508_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5c05b151e4c0ecf673dd13c10202c6f3.jpg

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibility of establishing a practical cooperation in combating terrorism," an official of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure said.For example, it is planned to launch joint training to enhance the anti-terroristic potential of the organizations, the press service added.Anti-terrorism unit leaders of the two organizations, Dzhumakhon Giyosov of SCO and Kairat Sarybay of CICA, met in Tashkent to discuss bilateral cooperation.The SCO was founded in 2001. It currently comprises India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. In September, the SCO began the procedure of accession of Iran to the organization. The CICA was initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992. The conference incorporates 27 nations of the region, and eight more countries and five international organizations are observers at the CICA.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, terrorism, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)