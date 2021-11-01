https://sputniknews.com/20211101/russian-companies-showcase-50k-goods-available-via-alibaba-platform-1090392626.html

Russian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform

Russian producers presented more than 50,000 products, everything from food and cosmetics to high-tech and pharmaceutical products, during the first online... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T13:39+0000

2021-11-01T13:39+0000

2021-11-01T13:39+0000

business

russia

alibaba group

“At the first large-scale online exhibition on the Alibaba platform, domestic companies presented more than 50,000 products, ranging from food and cosmetics to high-tech and pharmaceutical products. More than 600 Russian companies from various industries introduced their products and services to foreign consumers,” the statement said.The platform also hosted product demonstrations of companies from Italy, Singapore, India, Malaysia and other European and Asian countries at the same time as the Russian exhibition. Russian vendors on the Alibaba.com platform outpaced sellers from Asia and Europe dozens of times in terms of attendance.According to her, “this showed that national offers are in high demand with foreign audiences and have real potential in foreign markets”.The Russian On-Line Trade Show, a multi-industry online exhibition of Russian goods and services, was held on the Alibaba.com platform from 4 to 17 October. Earlier, REC and Alibaba Group reached an agreement about the exhibition on the sidelines of SPIEF-2021.Companies could present goods and services at their showcases, as well as through video presentations and live broadcasts to potential buyers. Hence, out of the 600 companies exhibiting at the Russia pavilion, more than 70 presented their products in a live format.

business, russia, alibaba group