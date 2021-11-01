Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/russian-companies-showcase-50k-goods-available-via-alibaba-platform-1090392626.html
Russian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
Russian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
Russian producers presented more than 50,000 products, everything from food and cosmetics to high-tech and pharmaceutical products, during the first online... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
“At the first large-scale online exhibition on the Alibaba platform, domestic companies presented more than 50,000 products, ranging from food and cosmetics to high-tech and pharmaceutical products. More than 600 Russian companies from various industries introduced their products and services to foreign consumers,” the statement said.The platform also hosted product demonstrations of companies from Italy, Singapore, India, Malaysia and other European and Asian countries at the same time as the Russian exhibition. Russian vendors on the Alibaba.com platform outpaced sellers from Asia and Europe dozens of times in terms of attendance.According to her, “this showed that national offers are in high demand with foreign audiences and have real potential in foreign markets”.The Russian On-Line Trade Show, a multi-industry online exhibition of Russian goods and services, was held on the Alibaba.com platform from 4 to 17 October. Earlier, REC and Alibaba Group reached an agreement about the exhibition on the sidelines of SPIEF-2021.Companies could present goods and services at their showcases, as well as through video presentations and live broadcasts to potential buyers. Hence, out of the 600 companies exhibiting at the Russia pavilion, more than 70 presented their products in a live format.
Russian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform

13:39 GMT 01.11.2021
Russian producers presented more than 50,000 products, everything from food and cosmetics to high-tech and pharmaceutical products, during the first online exhibition on the Alibaba platform, Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) said.
“At the first large-scale online exhibition on the Alibaba platform, domestic companies presented more than 50,000 products, ranging from food and cosmetics to high-tech and pharmaceutical products. More than 600 Russian companies from various industries introduced their products and services to foreign consumers,” the statement said.
The platform also hosted product demonstrations of companies from Italy, Singapore, India, Malaysia and other European and Asian countries at the same time as the Russian exhibition. Russian vendors on the Alibaba.com platform outpaced sellers from Asia and Europe dozens of times in terms of attendance.

“The online exhibition offered both experienced and start-up companies an effective and convenient tool to show the world their products and services and attract new customers, literally staying at home. I am delighted that so many Russian companies were able to take advantage of this opportunity. The result of our exporters' participation in the exhibition was impressive: the number of page views of Russian goods and services was ten times higher than that of other countries,” Veronika Nikishina, Russian Export Centre’s CEO said.

According to her, “this showed that national offers are in high demand with foreign audiences and have real potential in foreign markets”.

“Such popularity of our pavilion was possible thanks to the joint work of REC and Alibaba.com platform to provide additional traffic and attract international attention to Russian products,” Nikishina said.

The Russian On-Line Trade Show, a multi-industry online exhibition of Russian goods and services, was held on the Alibaba.com platform from 4 to 17 October. Earlier, REC and Alibaba Group reached an agreement about the exhibition on the sidelines of SPIEF-2021.
Companies could present goods and services at their showcases, as well as through video presentations and live broadcasts to potential buyers. Hence, out of the 600 companies exhibiting at the Russia pavilion, more than 70 presented their products in a live format.
