'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
© ANDREW MILLIGANIn this file photo taken on October 01, 2021 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
A sigh of relief has been shared by the British monarchy supporters at the news of Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving at Windsor Castle on Monday.
The Queen was seen at the wheel of a green Jaguar, temporarily putting to rest fears over her well-being. The 95-year-old was pulled out of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow that took off on 1 November.
She skipped the Summit after “advice to rest”, according to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier in October, the Queen attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations", where she spent the night.
The appearance of the Queen at Windsor Castle estate has prompted rife discussion on social media. Many users rushed to say they were happy the monarch did not show signs of slowing down.
"... when you just got on with things instead of complaining of about them "— Phil (Woke and proud) Gregson (@PhilGregson) November 1, 2021
Just stop and take note folks - remember where you were the day that irony died!
Driving around the Windsor estate? It’s not exactly the M25, is it?— The Minging Tart (@TheMingingTart) November 1, 2021
It’s good that she is out & about.
Saw this on IG! Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth spotted driving around Windsor this morning. I’m amazed that she's still driving till now 💖👑 pic.twitter.com/wLId2JEGxT— 🌻flowerash🌻 NowWeAreBreakingUp Nov 12, 2021 (@flowerash) November 1, 2021
The Queen marked the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 2017, becoming the first British Monarch to mark their Sapphire Jubilee.
In 2022, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee commemorating seventy years of service.