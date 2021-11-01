https://sputniknews.com/20211101/royal-foot-on-the-gas-commentators-welcome-queens-windsor-drive-around-1090395162.html

'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around

A sigh of relief has been shared by the British monarchy supporters at the news of Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving at Windsor Castle on Monday. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Queen was seen at the wheel of a green Jaguar, temporarily putting to rest fears over her well-being. The 95-year-old was pulled out of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow that took off on 1 November.She skipped the Summit after “advice to rest”, according to Buckingham Palace.Earlier in October, the Queen attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations", where she spent the night.The appearance of the Queen at Windsor Castle estate has prompted rife discussion on social media. Many users rushed to say they were happy the monarch did not show signs of slowing down. The Queen marked the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 2017, becoming the first British Monarch to mark their Sapphire Jubilee.In 2022, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee commemorating seventy years of service.

