https://sputniknews.com/20211101/revaccinated-people-report-no-concerning-side-effects-from-russias-sputnik-v-1090377827.html

Revaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V

Revaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There have been no complaints about side effects from the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 even among people who have been... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T03:19+0000

2021-11-01T03:19+0000

2021-11-01T03:19+0000

russia

vaccine

gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology

side effects

covid-19

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082349_0:171:3073:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_976adcbafbced02da931db6446305f74.jpg

"There are currently absolutely no complaints about side effects," Gintsburg said, when asked about side effects, particularly among those who have received a third shot of Sputnik V.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children.

koursk koursk the sputnik v and sinopharm vaccines manufactured by the public laboratories of russia and china are more effective and cheaper than the mixtures cobbled together by the pharmaceutical bazaars belonging to the billionaire thugs who control the nato and euro zones 0

vot tak This is bad. The zionist/nazi oligarchy need side effects for their profitability. These produce additional income 0

4

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, vaccine, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, side effects, covid-19, sputnik v