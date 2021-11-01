Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/revaccinated-people-report-no-concerning-side-effects-from-russias-sputnik-v-1090377827.html
Revaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
Revaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There have been no complaints about side effects from the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 even among people who have been... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T03:19+0000
2021-11-01T03:19+0000
russia
vaccine
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
side effects
covid-19
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082349_0:171:3073:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_976adcbafbced02da931db6446305f74.jpg
"There are currently absolutely no complaints about side effects," Gintsburg said, when asked about side effects, particularly among those who have received a third shot of Sputnik V.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children.
the sputnik v and sinopharm vaccines manufactured by the public laboratories of russia and china are more effective and cheaper than the mixtures cobbled together by the pharmaceutical bazaars belonging to the billionaire thugs who control the nato and euro zones
0
This is bad. The zionist/nazi oligarchy need side effects for their profitability. These produce additional income
0
4
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082349_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cec2ab02e7fe6a61dca1406a2e49769.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vaccine, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, side effects, covid-19, sputnik v

Revaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V

03:19 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinIn this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology.
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There have been no complaints about side effects from the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 even among people who have been revaccinated, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, told Sputnik.
"There are currently absolutely no complaints about side effects," Gintsburg said, when asked about side effects, particularly among those who have received a third shot of Sputnik V.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.
Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children.
200100
Discuss
Popular comments
the sputnik v and sinopharm vaccines manufactured by the public laboratories of russia and china are more effective and cheaper than the mixtures cobbled together by the pharmaceutical bazaars belonging to the billionaire thugs who control the nato and euro zones
kkkoursk koursk
1 November, 07:11 GMT
000000
This is bad. The zionist/nazi oligarchy need side effects for their profitability. These produce additional income
vtvot tak
1 November, 07:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTUnrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
03:40 GMTStandoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
03:35 GMT'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
03:19 GMTRevaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
02:39 GMTBiden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
02:10 GMTBack to 1692: the Last Convicted Salem ’Witch’ to Be Exonerated From 300-Year-Old Trials
01:44 GMTRenowned Author Urges Strict Control Over AI as Big Tech Algorithms 'Tell Us What to Do'
00:19 GMTSignal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
00:18 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports
00:09 GMTKhartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
YesterdayBernie Sanders Is Determined to Add Prices For Prescribed Drugs in Biden’s Spending Bill
Yesterday‘I Know It‘: France‘s Macron 100% Sure Australian PM Lied About Submarine Deal
YesterdayJapan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
YesterdayOver 70% of Americans Think US Going Wrong Way, More Than Half Disapprove of Biden, Poll Shows
YesterdayAmerican Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports
YesterdayWhite House Spokesperson Jen Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
YesterdayBoJo’s Plan to Transform UK Into ’Qatar of Hydrogen’ Meets Opposition in Gov't - Report
YesterdayTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
YesterdayBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Actions, Be It 'Drone Strikes or Anything Else'
YesterdayTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented