Parkland High School on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Man in Area

The lockdown began at 9 am local time, a spokesman for the Ysleta Independent School District said, according to local media. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T17:05+0000

2021-11-01T17:05+0000

2021-11-01T17:52+0000

Parkland High School in El Paso, Texas, went on lockdown earlier on Monday following reports of a person with a gun in the area, media reports say. The school is located at 5932 Quail Avenue.The nearby Parkland Middle School and Parkland Pre K Center were also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, KFOX14 reported. At 10:15 am the lockdown at Parkland Middle School was lifted, the broadcaster added. El Paso police have arrived at the scene and are searching the area.No details about the whereabouts of the suspected armed person have been provided so far.

