Men Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ten men dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group made a stunning appearance on the main thoroughfare in the Ukrainian... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

A video of the group strutting the Khreschatyk Street in the KKK’s distinctive white hoods and robes was shared on Monday by the Ukrainian website Strana.today.The men carried placards that read "White Power," "Yes, we are racist" and "KKK is back" in English. They posed for a group photo with their hands raised in the Nazi salute.It was not immediately clear whether this was a Halloween stunt or a genuine act of hatred. No comments from the participants were available. Vitali Klitschko, a former boxing champion turned Kiev mayor, made no mention of the incident on social media.

